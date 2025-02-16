A delegation from Türkiye's Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) visited Masoud Barzani, a veteran Iraqi Kurdish politician, as part of efforts for the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The DEM Party lawmakers conveyed a message from the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist group, Abdullah Öcalan, to Barzani in their meeting in Irbil, the seat of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday. Barzani is the leader of the influential Kurdistan Democrat Party (KDP) and served as president of Iraq's KRG between 2005 and 2017. The KRG is currently administered by his nephew Nechirvan Barzani, who is known for his support of Türkiye's efforts against the PKK.

Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder, the DEM lawmakers who visited Öcalan in the island prison where he was held twice over the past six weeks, were in the delegation meeting Barzani. Önder and Buldan have visited other Turkish political parties following their talks with Öcalan to brief them about the process.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative is launched by Devlet Bahçeli, head of government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Bahçeli called upon for a temporary release for Öcalan in exchange for his call to the PKK to lay down its arms to end a campaign of violence dating back to the 1980s. Öcalan responded positively to messages delivered through the delegation of DEM, which is known for its ties to the terrorist group. Yet, it is still unclear when he will make the call to the PKK to lay down arms. The DEM Party has said earlier that the historic call would be made soon, either this month or in March.

The delegation "offered their views on the political situation and the 'peace process' in Türkiye, and they shared the details and outcomes of their meetings" with Öcalan, Barzani's office said. DEM refers to the initiative as a "peace process." According to the statement, Barzani said he is "fully prepared to assist and support the process in Türkiye." He stressed that "(the process) is the only right way to reach a solution," urging all parties to "focus their efforts" on achieving it.

Barzani is a crucial powerbroker in Kurdish affairs. The PKK claims to fight for Kurdish self-rule in its campaign that claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye and brainwashed Kurdish youth into its ranks.

The DEM party said in a statement that the meeting with Barzani lasted nearly two hours. During the meeting, the Kurdish leader offered "his suggestions and insights" regarding the process.

During a three-day visit, the delegation will also meet Nechirvan Barzani, the Iraqi region's deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and his brother Bafel, the chief of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party who is known for his support of the PKK in Iraq. The PKK's leadership cadres hide out in northern Iraq's mountainous regions. Türkiye maintains military outposts there and occasionally carries out operations against terrorist groups in the region controlled by the KRG.