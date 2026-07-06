The Israeli and Greek air forces have resumed joint military exercises after a long pause over the Israeli wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, Israeli media outlets reported on Monday, a move that is expected to anger Greece's neighbor Türkiye.

"The Air Force has returned to training with the Hellenic Air Force after a long period in which joint training did not take place due to the fighting,” Channel 12 said. It added that footage released by the Greek air force showed Israeli aircraft refueling Greek F-16 fighter jets during a flight over the Aegean Sea. "The cooperation between the Israeli and Greek air forces is not a random choice. It is part of a broader strategic plan taking shape in the region,” the channel said.

Türkiye is a major critic of Israel over its genocidal policy in Gaza and is wary of the Netanyahu administration's expansionism across the region. As for Greece, Türkiye seeks common ground to improve ties, although the rapid pace of armament of Athens is a source of concern. The maritime borders in the Aegean are a major source of contention between Türkiye and Greece. Turkish officials have not commented yet on the joint drills. Türkiye is also following developments regarding multilateral ties between Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriots.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that Israel and its accomplices were engaged in starting "a fire" in the Mediterranean, especially the island of Cyprus, and said they were following the developments. Türkiye is a guarantor state on the divided island and recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). It has no ties to the Greek Cypriot administration based in parts of southern Cyprus. The president said, "some small circles whose ambitions are bigger than their size" have jumped on the Israeli bandwagon and served as "contractors of Zionism." "They are chasing dreams in the Eastern Mediterranean. Let me be clear: Do not engage in adventures, do not ride on the tails of the Zionist network of murderers. Our response to the attempts at the rights and sovereignty of Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean will be clear and very strong," he said.