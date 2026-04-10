Israel killed 254 people in Lebanon on the same day a cease-fire was declared, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday, criticizing it for continuing attacks on civilians and disregarding international law.

Speaking in Istanbul after hosting participants of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Women’s Wing meeting, Erdoğan said Israeli attacks in Lebanon have continued despite the cease-fire, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

He said Israeli strikes targeting civilian areas since March 2 have displaced around 1.2 million people in Lebanon, while more than 1,500 people have been killed and 4,700 injured. Erdoğan emphasized that 254 people were killed on the very day the cease-fire was announced, describing the attacks as a clear violation of humanitarian principles.

The Turkish president said women and children have been disproportionately affected by ongoing conflicts across the Middle East, pointing to Gaza, where he said the majority of more than 72,000 civilians killed by Israel were women and children.

He also referenced regional instability, including the war in Syria and recent attacks in Iran, saying civilians, particularly women and children, continue to pay the highest price in conflicts across the region.

Erdoğan strongly criticized Israel’s policies, describing them as discriminatory and in violation of international law, and likened recent decisions to institutionalized forms of injustice. He called for global awareness and solidarity, stressing that the international community must take a clearer stance against actions targeting civilians.

Erdoğan’s remarks come amid growing criticism of recent Israeli decisions, including proposals to impose the death penalty specifically on Palestinian prisoners and the approval of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, moves widely viewed as violations of international law and further setbacks to peace efforts.

He added that Türkiye will continue to speak out on such issues and advocate for justice on international platforms, expressing confidence that stronger collective action, particularly led by women, could help bring an end to ongoing suffering and conflict.