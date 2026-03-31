Israel's decision to enact the death penalty for Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks faced widespread condemnation Tuesday.

The EU has voiced strong concern over the bill passed by Israel Monday, warning that the move represents a "clear step backward" in terms of human rights and democratic commitments.

Speaking on the midday briefing Tuesday, spokesperson Anouar el Anouni said the introduction of capital punishment is deeply troubling, particularly given what he described as the "discriminatory nature" of the legislation.

"The death penalty bill in Israel is very concerning to us in the EU. This is a clear step backwards, the introduction of the death penalty together with the discriminatory nature of the law," he said.

He emphasized that the EU opposes the death penalty "in all cases and under all circumstances," framing it as a violation of the fundamental right to life.

Israel’s Knesset passed the law Monday, making the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of lethal attacks against Israelis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in support of the law.

Under the law, executions would be carried out by hanging by prison guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service. Those involved would have anonymity and legal immunity.

The legislation also mandates transferring those sentenced to death to special detention facilities and restricting visits to authorized parties. Meetings with lawyers would be limited to video communication.

The law allows courts to issue death sentences without a request from prosecutors and does not require a unanimous decision, permitting rulings by a simple majority.

It also applies to military courts that handle cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and grants the defense minister the right to present an opinion before the court.

The measure bars appeals once a death sentence is issued against Palestinian prisoners.

"Now this is a clear negative trend in terms of Israel's obligation vis-a-vis respect of human rights," el Anouni stressed.

He noted that Israel has long maintained a de facto moratorium on executions and capital punishment sentencing, positioning itself as a regional example despite ongoing security challenges.

El Anouni also confirmed that foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas continues to maintain regular contact with Israeli counterparts as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also condemned the bill as "a step closer to apartheid."

"It is an asymmetric measure that would not apply to Israelis who committed the same crimes. Same crime, different punishment. That is not justice. It is a step closer to apartheid," Sanchez wrote on X.

'Great concern'

The German government expressed "great concern" on Tuesday over the Israeli parliament's decision.

Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said: "The German government views the law passed yesterday with great concern."

Opposition to the death penalty is a fundamental feature of German policy, he said.

The German government is also concerned that such a law "would likely apply exclusively to Palestinians in the Palestinian territories," Kornelius added. "It therefore regrets the Knesset’s decision and cannot endorse it."

'Appalled'

Meanwhile, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday he is "absolutely appalled” by the Israeli legislation.

"I have been absolutely appalled by this abject law, which I really hope will be rejected by the Supreme Court,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva in an end-of-mandate press briefing.

Lazzarini warned the law would be "extraordinarily discriminatory," as it targets only one category of the population, and stressed that the global trend is toward abolishing the death penalty rather than reinstating it.