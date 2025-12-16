Speaking to a meeting of Türkiye’s ambassadors in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they supported a stable Syria but Israel’s violation of Syrian territories have been biggest threat to the stability.

Erdoğan also criticized attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea tied to Russia-Ukraine conflict. The president, who advocated a fair peace to end the conflict, warned that attacks would not benefit neither Russia nor Ukraine.

Commenting on ties with Armenia, Erdoğan stated that they would take “some symbolic steps” for normalizing relations in 2026.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...