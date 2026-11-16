Israeli media outlets have highlighted Türkiye's expanding diplomatic and military influence across the Middle East, pointing to Ankara's deepening strategic partnership with Qatar and growing naval cooperation with Egypt as developments that could reshape regional security dynamics.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz examined Türkiye's strengthening ties with Gulf countries following agreements signed between Ankara and Doha at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace, perceiving the partnership to be part of Türkiye's broader efforts to expand its regional role.

Türkiye and Qatar last week signed five agreements covering defense, trade, education and diplomacy during the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul, including a mutual defense pact aimed at strengthening joint security cooperation against external threats.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held one-on-one and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office before overseeing the signing ceremony.

The analysis suggested that uncertainty surrounding the future of U.S. security commitments in the Middle East has encouraged regional countries to diversify their defense partnerships, creating new opportunities for Türkiye.

According to the report, Gulf countries are increasingly seeking partnerships that extend beyond conventional arms purchases to include deterrence, maritime security and greater influence over regional developments.

Haaretz argued that Türkiye could offer a combination of military capabilities, defense-industrial cooperation and diplomatic engagement that differs from what Israel can provide.

“Türkiye-Qatar relations should be viewed as a strategic partnership extending far beyond conventional bilateral diplomatic ties,” Muhammed Mazhar Şahin, a faculty member at the Faculty of Education and Arts at Lusail University in Qatar, told Daily Sabah.

The two countries share similar perspectives on regional issues spanning Gaza, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, Şahin emphasized.

Türkiye's existing military presence in Qatar, which includes air, land and naval elements, the expert remarked that defense cooperation between Ankara and Doha extends beyond formal agreements and represents an operational strategic partnership.

The mutual defense agreement aims to reinforce collective defense capabilities and promote regional security and stability through closer military coordination between Ankara and Doha.

According to a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry following the meeting, the agreement reflects both countries' commitment to protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation through joint military exercises, defense industry partnerships and military personnel training exchanges.

The statement also highlighted the Badr Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, as a framework for advancing joint defense production, technology development and strengthening supply chains.

Şahin further underlined that Türkiye's growing defense industry capabilities have made it an increasingly important strategic partner for Gulf countries, particularly in areas ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles and air defense systems to military training, intelligence sharing and security cooperation.

Highlighting three key dimensions of Türkiye's engagement with the Gulf, the expert identified security diplomacy, economic integration and cultural diplomacy as the main drivers of the expanding partnerships.

On security diplomacy, he said Türkiye has demonstrated its ability to understand Gulf countries' security needs and offer practical solutions to address them.

Regarding economic integration, the expert pointed to significant opportunities for complementary cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transportation and technology.

Şahin also stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that Türkiye's relations with Gulf countries extend beyond government-level engagement to include stronger ties between their societies through Turkish language education, university partnerships, cultural exchanges and shared historical connections.

Türkiye-Egypt ties draw attention

Separately, Israeli news website Mako, affiliated with Channel 12, examined growing military cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt, particularly the prospect of jointly producing warships and expanding naval coordination in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The report raised concerns about the potential strategic implications for Israel as Ankara and Cairo strengthen their defense ties.

Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said during the Friendship Sea-2026 naval exercise in Alexandria that the two countries were considering joint shipbuilding projects, noting Türkiye aimed to expand maritime defense cooperation with Egypt through a model similar to its MILGEM warship program with Pakistan.

The proposed cooperation could involve joint production, training, operational planning and closer coordination between the two navies.

The Friendship Sea-2026 exercise, held Nov. 4-9 off Alexandria, marked another step in the restoration of military cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt following a 13-year suspension of joint naval drills.

Türkiye deployed its largest warship, TCG Anadolu, alongside other naval platforms and unmanned systems, including the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle.

The exercise included air defense, anti-submarine warfare, maritime security operations and specialized naval training.

The growing cooperation reflects a broader rapprochement between Ankara and Cairo, which have sought to strengthen diplomatic and military relations after years of tensions.

For Israel, the developments have prompted renewed scrutiny of Türkiye's expanding defense partnerships and their potential implications for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Şahin, moreover, criticized Israel's policies in recent years, describing them as "expansionist and aggressive" and arguing that they threaten not only Palestine but also the security of the wider Middle East, particularly in Syria and Lebanon.

He argued that Israel's pursuit of military superiority, violations of neighboring countries' sovereignty and actions that fuel recurring security crises would not bring lasting stability to the region.

In contrast, he said Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, has pursued a multidimensional regional policy combining diplomacy, defense capabilities, economic partnerships and cultural ties.

Pointing to Türkiye's strategic partnership with Qatar, growing security cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, initiatives within the Organization of Turkic States and expanding diplomatic presence in Africa, the expert said Ankara's regional influence continues to grow.

"Türkiye's rise is not driven by ambitions to occupy other countries, expand its territory or establish dominance over regional states. Rather, it stems from its emergence as a strong regional actor capable of protecting the sovereignty, security and political independence of countries in the region," he underlined.