The “It’s Time” coalition of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) based in Israel convened a two-day People’s Peace Summit in Jerusalem last week. Activists from some 60 organizations criticized the Netanyahu administration’s attacks on Gaza and called for an end to Israeli occupation. Activists also highlighted Türkiye’s role in efforts to stop the conflict and urged Ankara to work more for a two-state solution and build bridges between Palestinians and Israelis.

Türkiye was among the very few countries to host Jews fleeing persecution in the Middle Ages, and under the Ottoman Empire, a large number of Jews fleeing Spain took shelter in Istanbul and elsewhere. Under the Republic of Türkiye, the country maintained close ties with Israel and was ready for rapprochement again after ties were frozen, shortly before the conflict escalated again in October 2023 between Israel and Palestine. Now, it is among the strongest critics of the Tel Aviv government, which it accuses of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and beyond. On the other hand, Türkiye is firm in its belief that a sovereign, independent state for Palestinians in the occupied territories is the only option for a lasting peace in the region.

Maoz Inon, one of the organizers of the summit, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that stopping bloodshed and destruction in Gaza and building a future together with Palestinians based on equality, dignity, compromise, justice and peace needed more work. Inon lost his parents during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and since then, he has embarked on activism for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. “We built a coalition of Israelis and Palestinians for peace and have international support. All conflicts end at some point, as history has shown us. Israel-Palestine conflict will end too,” he said.

Inon underlined that international intervention was needed to achieve peace. “Türkiye can play a critical role here. It was Suleiman the Magnificent who rebuilt the Walls of Jerusalem (in the 16th century). We need Türkiye again. Turks are a great nation, a leading nation. We need their help to build bridges and gates. We have walls, but now we need bridges. Türkiye, Palestine and Israel can build them together. Türkiye may support our peace camp and efforts to build peace,” Inon said. Inon added that although the far-right proved popular in Israel, peace was still possible. “Everything can change overnight,” he said. Inon also proposed a visit by leaders of various countries to Jerusalem together in a bid to call for peace. “We have Israelis and Palestinians working on the same side. We have a strong peace camp,” he underlined.

Meron Rapoport, an Israeli journalist at +972 Magazine and one of the administrators of the A Land For All organization, told AA there was no alternative to the two-state solution as Israelis and Palestinians had equal rights to determine their own fate. Rapoport said they advocated a two-state confederation with open borders, freedom of movement and reinstatement of the right of return to Palestinian refugees. Rapoport said Israel was governed by a far-right, fascist government that considers ending the conflict only possible by the annihilation of Palestinians and sending Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank into exile. “People of Israel oppose this. Israeli government wants ethnic cleansing,” he said.

Rapoport pointed out the recent approval of the expansion of attacks by Israel’s security Cabinet, adding that it would aggravate the massacre in Gaza. “This is a crime against humanity, a war crime that may amount to genocide. We are observing the 80th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust this year and Jews cannot be part of these attacks this year,” Rapoport stated. He underlined the need for international pressure on the Israeli government. “I think Türkiye, the Turkish president, has a strong stand on this issue. They strongly condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza and call for a two-state solution. Türkiye should continue pressing on Israel for achieving a two-state solution,” he said.

Raluca Ganea, head of NGO Zazim, a community of Arabs and Jews campaigning for democracy, said Türkiye and other regional countries should play a role in the steps for a two-state solution. “The People of Türkiye can be of help because we are part of the same region, with similar cultures,” she told AA. “People should find means to communicate. In Gaza, Türkiye and Tel Aviv, we need solidarity to end this horrible nightmare,” she stated.

Rally in Türkiye

On Sunday, Istanbul hosted a major rally in support of Gaza. The “Stand Up For Gaza” protest, organized by NGOs, saw thousands marching from Beyazıt Square to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. Demonstrators chanted slogans against “Killer Israel” as they waved Turkish and Palestinian flags.

The rally follows countless others that have been held since the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated again in 2023.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan himself joined an enormous rally for Gaza in 2023 while his son Bilal Erdoğan, who serves as a member of the High Advisory Board of TÜGVA, was among thousands attending a pro-Palestine rally at the heart of Istanbul on New Year’s Day.

Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects. In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to restrain Israel.