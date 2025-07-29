President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly criticized Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, as he said Tel Aviv's use of hunger as a weapon proves it has no regard for humanity, amid global outrage over the dire situation in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Kazakh Counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdoğan said Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians is the clearest indication that they have no share in humanity.”

Erdoğan also said it is essential for all countries, especially Muslim nations, to raise their voices against Israel's barbarities in Gaza.