Nuri Aslan, the first deputy chair of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council has been appointed as the acting mayor of Istanbul following the detention of IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.

The notice, prepared by Imamoğlu and submitted to the IBB Secretariat on Wednesday and shared on Thursday, comes amid an ongoing investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Imamoğlu was taken in on Wednesday facing charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group.

Prosecutors say Imamoğlu was among the leaders of a criminal network apparently enriching themselves through bribes and rigged public tenders. He and 99 others are also accused of illegally obtaining personal data.

A separate probe also accuses him and several other officials of helping the PKK terrorist group by recruiting its sympathizers. Security forces are still searching for 19 fugitive suspects.

"Due to the ongoing investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and to ensure that the operations of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality are not disrupted, the role of acting mayor will be carried out by IBB Council Member Nuri Aslan during this period," a notice submitted by Imamoğlu read.

Istanbul has been run by Imamoğlu since 2019 as a mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Aslan is also the member of CHP.

Imamoğlu is currently held at the Istanbul police headquarters and awaits questioning.