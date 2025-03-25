The Istanbul Straits command plays a critical role in precision mine detection as well as mine countermeasures operations in the Black Sea against drifted mines as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, an official said Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Selçuk Akari, who leads the straits command, told reporters: “Within the scope of these operations, to date, over 24,000 hours of navigation have been completed, over 5,000 hours of flight have been completed in approximately 1,000 sorties with our sea-air elements, and detected mines have been rendered harmless by SAS (Underwater Defense Teams) task teams.”

He also mentioned that the task force created with Romania and Bulgaria is continuing its activities

Last year, the commanders of naval forces from Bulgaria and Romania came together in Istanbul at a meeting hosted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command to mark the formal launch of demining work in the Black Sea by the three countries amid the danger posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russian navy mined Ukraine's Black Sea coastline in the early stages of the conflict nearly two years ago. Some of the mines have since drifted into the waters of the three countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

Akarı said that the command has been transferred to Bulgaria in January and added that mine countermeasures operations, drills as well as training has been conducted with the group.

Maritime security

On the other side, the command also engages in 24/7 monitoring with ships and helicopters equipped with advanced technology to ensure maritime security. These efforts play an important role in minimizing security risks in both the Black Sea and the Istanbul Strait.

Operating with 16 affiliated units in 11 different locations on the Bosporus, the command's main duties include protecting maritime rights and interests in the Bosporus and its approaching waters, implementing the provisions of the Montreux Convention, and conducting humanitarian aid operations in case of natural disasters.

The Black Sea is crucial for shipping grain, oil and oil products. It is bordered by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Türkiye, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

“The Istanbul strait command which I have been commanding for approximately a year, plays a significant role in protecting our country’s rights and interests in the Blue Homeland with the missions and duties it performs,” Akarı pointed out.

He said that beside being ready for war at any time, the command is also responsible for following whether the articles of the Montreux Convention are being implemented.

"The sensitivity in the implementation of the Montreux Convention has also increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, NATO member Türkiye has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles, linking the Mediterranean and Black seas. The pact gives Ankara the power to regulate the transit of naval warships and to close the Turkish Straits to foreign warships during wartime and when it is threatened.