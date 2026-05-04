Italian experts said Türkiye remains an important partner for Europe in areas ranging from diplomacy to defense, arguing that Ankara should be viewed as part of the solution rather than a source of instability for the European Union.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of a conference in Rome on Türkiye-Italy relations and their EU dimension, Stefano Braghiroli, an associate professor at the University of Tartu in Estonia, and Andrea Locatelli, a professor at Milan’s Catholic University, assessed Türkiye’s role in Europe and recent remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Braghiroli said Türkiye’s participation in NATO’s Steadfast Dart 26 exercise and its presence in the Baltics were viewed positively from a security perspective.

Referring to von der Leyen’s comments, Braghiroli said they were “certainly not wise words.”

He underlined that Türkiye has a different status from China and Russia because it is both an EU candidate country and a partner of the bloc.

“Russia today is literally trying to dismantle the EU,” Braghiroli said. “I do not want to use the term ‘enemy,’ but it is a rival and perhaps the most important opposing actor for the EU.”

He noted China is not an opponent but is also “certainly not a partner,” describing it as an actor that must be managed.

“As for Türkiye, despite all bilateral problems, which of course must be addressed and managed, I think Türkiye is not part of the problem but part of the solution,” he said.

Locatelli said Europe is going through a difficult period and that greater military cooperation is needed not only among European states but also with other countries in response to threats and challenges from outside the continent.

He said Italy’s cooperation with Japan and the United Kingdom on a sixth-generation fighter jet project demonstrated this approach.

Cooperation with Türkiye, particularly in the development of unmanned aerial vehicle technologies through the partnership between Baykar and Leonardo, is also a key element, Locatelli said.

“I think every effort in this direction is a step in the right direction,” he said. “Undermining these initiatives would certainly not be useful.”

Türkiye and Italy have enjoyed a positive momentum in bilateral ties in recent years, which was particularly demonstrated in closer defense cooperation as the Turkish drone giant Baykar launched a joint venture with Leonardo last year.

Italy, with a 4.5% share in Türkiye's total exports, stood as the fourth largest export destination for Ankara in 2025.

Speaking last month at an event marking the 80th anniversary of German newspaper Die Zeit in Hamburg, von der Leyen said the EU should complete the European continent so that it does not fall under “Russian, Turkish or Chinese influence.”