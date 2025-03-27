“It is a judiciary matter,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters on Thursday in Istanbul as he spoke about arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. Imamoğlu, a mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was detained last Wednesday before his arrest on Sunday on charges of corruption.

“We absolutely reject any affiliation of the probe with President Erdoğan and any political motives behind the investigation,” Tunç said, countering CHP’s claims that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was behind the investigation to stop Imamoğlu from running for president in next elections.

Tunç also urged Western countries, particularly “European friends”, to await outcome of the investigation and legal process and not to rush to judgment on case, after some countries criticized Imamoğlu’s arrest.

