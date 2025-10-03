Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on Friday condemned Israel's attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and called for the release of the activists detained from the flotilla.

Speaking at an event in western Edirne province, Yılmaz Tunç said the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine has continued.

Tunç underlined that the world has witnessed Israel's attack on the flotilla – a mission aimed at delivering aid to children, women and other vulnerable people in Palestine while aiming to expose human rights violations to the international community.

Calling for the immediate release of the detained activists, he said: "You have inflicted immense suffering on the people of Palestine by violating international law and fundamental human rights. You continue to commit acts of genocide in full view of the world."

Tunç said that Israel's treatment of flotilla activists, and what it continues to do in Palestine, amounts to crimes against humanity.

"Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza, killing women and children and continuing to commit crimes against humanity," Tunç said. "This is not something that began two or two and a half years ago. For the past 100 years, Israel has been occupying Palestinian lands and carrying out a policy of genocide there."

Organizers said Israeli naval forces have attacked 42 vessels of the flotilla since late Wednesday and detained more than 450 activists.

The flotilla, carrying mainly humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail in late August to break Israel's blockade on Gaza. It was the largest attempt in years to reach the enclave, which has been under blockade for nearly 18 years.

Israel further tightened the siege in March, closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine and aid, pushing Gaza toward famine despite relief trucks piling up at its borders.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has left the enclave nearly uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.