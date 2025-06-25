“This is Kemal, I am coming,” was the famed slogan of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu when he took on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2023 presidential elections. The former chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) apparently eyes another comeback. Days before a critical trial where his successor, Özgür Özel, is accused of buying votes to win over Kılıçdaroğlu in a 2023 intraparty election, the veteran politician met Özel’s “messengers.”

Three prominent figures of the party recently met Kılıçdaroğlu, according to the media reports, seeking to persuade him to publicly announce his opposition to a likely verdict in the trial that may conclude with “absolute nullification” of the party convention in November 2023 that brought Özel to power in Türkiye’s oldest party. However, Kılıçdaroğlu opposed the idea, journalists close to the CHP claimed, citing that the process may end with the appointment of trustees to run the CHP. He reportedly told Özel’s messengers, including Ankara and Mersin Mayors Mansur Yavaş and Vahap Seçer, and CHP party assembly member Engin Özkoç that he would not allow trustees to run the party, implying he may take over chairpersonship.

Özel, who spoke to the Birgün newspaper on Wednesday, said his colleagues had good intentions in contacting Kılıçdaroğlu but added that he was not worried about the trial. Özel underlined that even if the court rules for the absolute nullification of his 2023 election, he would not back down. “Nobody should expect us to abandon what people entrusted to us. We will do what we did in Saraçhane since March 19 and stand up for the party,” he said. Since that date, in which the party’s Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was arrested on corruption charges, the CHP has been holding rallies both in Saraçhane, where the Istanbul municipality building is located, and across Türkiye, to voice its opposition to the arrest. The protests evolved into all-out riots and a controversial boycott call. Özel said, “Some people were trying to dig up the past,” and the CHP should “not fall for it.”

An “absolute nullification” verdict at the next hearing of the trial on June 30 may render all decisions regarding the party signed by Özel invalid and thus, his reelection in an extraordinary vote CHP recently held may be invalid as well. This will force him to hand over his seat to his predecessor.

Kılıçdaroğlu faced a bitter end as chair of the CHP when he lost to Erdoğan in the 2023 elections, although he mostly succeeded in uniting other opposition parties against the incumbent president. His defeat in the run-up gave rise to intraparty dissent and eventually led to the November 2023 election in the party.

Prosecutors are seeking up to three-year prison sentences for a total of 12 suspects, including Istanbul’s ousted mayor, in the ongoing trial against the CHP over alleged vote buying in its 2023 election.

Imamoğlu and 11 others, including CHP’s Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, are charged with “rigging votes” in the election, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the capital Ankara said earlier this month after completing its investigation into allegations of corruption in the CHP.

Other CHP figures facing a prison sentence and a ban on politics for the duration of their sentence include the CHP’s former mayor of Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, Rıza Akpolat, Bursa’s Osmangazi district Mayor Erkan Aydın, as well as several district mayors in Istanbul. Akpolat was suspended from duty by the Interior Ministry back in January as part of the investigation, which was launched following a lawsuit filed by a former CHP mayor and several other delegates late last year.

The lawsuit seeks to cancel the party’s 38th Ordinary Congress that included the election and asks to suspend all CHP officials linked to the congress. If the court rules to annul the congress that elected Özel as CHP chair, a trustee would be assigned to administer the party, who would then call for an extraordinary congress within 45 days.

The CHP, in its response to the court last month, requested the case’s dismissal, citing the provisions of the legislation that the annulment of a decision taken at the congress could be requested within a maximum of three months from the date of the decision.

Several eyewitnesses testified in court about the allegations that delegates were made to vote in exchange for money at the said congress.

Ankara prosecutors have said the bribery claims are based on the legal complaints of CHP delegates who told investigators that they were offered bribes ranging from cash and houses to prominent jobs in municipalities the party runs.

Prosecutors took the testimonies of some 86 people, including Imamoğlu, who is under arrest and suspended from duty.

Imamoğlu is also accused of orchestrating the scheme to sway at least 150 delegates against Kılıçdaroğlu.

In the first round of the election, Özel received 682 votes and Kılıçdaroğlu 664; since neither candidate received the support of a simple majority (684) based on the total number of delegates, a rerun was held. In the special second round, Özel was elected as the eighth chair of the CHP with 812 votes against Kılıçdaroğlu, who received 536 votes..