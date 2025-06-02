Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Monday visited the parliamentary group of the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), holding what he described as a “constructive and productive” meeting as part of broader talks with political parties.

Kurtulmuş was accompanied by ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group Chair Abdullah Güler and Deputy Group Chair Leyla Şahin Usta. They met with DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, along with party group deputies Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli. The meeting was held in the capital, Ankara, and lasted approximately 50 minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Kurtulmuş said the discussions touched on the responsibilities of Parliament in strengthening national unity, advancing democratic standards and working toward a Türkiye free from terrorism.

“In light of recent declarations from Imralı (an island prison where the PKK's founding leader Abdullah Öcalan is jailed) and subsequent statements about the group laying down arms, the matter has now reached a point where it can be addressed in the Turkish Parliament – the heart of democracy and national will in Türkiye,” Kurtulmuş said.

He added that all political parties must adopt a constructive approach and seize the “historic opportunity” to initiate a new era for the country.

“We hope that the commission to be established in Parliament will operate efficiently,” he said. “We are carrying out meticulous preparation regarding the structure and procedures of this commission.”

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the visit was part of a wider round of talks following the parliamentary speaker election. “We will be meeting with the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), the CHP (Republican People's Party) and later today with the Good Party (IP), the New Path Party (DYP) and others to exchange views on this overarching issue,” he said. “We hope this period brings good fortune for Türkiye and for the second session of the 28th term of Parliament.”

When asked by a reporter whether a specific timeline was discussed, Kurtulmuş said they only exchanged general ideas.

Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the DEM Party, acknowledged that Parliament now bears “great responsibility” in this critical period. She said she expects Kurtulmuş to be re-elected as speaker in Monday’s vote.

“We had the opportunity to evaluate in detail the responsibilities Parliament holds in resolving this issue, establishing a peace process in Türkiye and deepening democratization,” she said.

Hatimoğulları also referenced recent remarks by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, saying, “We hope the Speaker will initiate the formation of the parliamentary commission, which we believe can make a meaningful contribution to the peace process.”

Earlier last week, Bahçeli, the architect of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, proposed the formation of the commission to further the ongoing process.

Hatimoğulları thanked Kurtulmuş for the visit and wished him success in the coming term.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched by government ally Bahçeli, who called on Öcalan to appeal to the group to lay down arms in a historic speech last year. Soon, his call evolved into a new initiative that saw the DEM Party lawmakers visiting Öcalan in the Imralı island prison in the Marmara Sea.

As Öcalan warmed up to the idea, Türkiye moved to the next stage in the initiative, with the PKK convening a "congress."

Media outlets reported earlier this month that PKK members will hand over their weapons within the next four months, and some 3,500 terrorists will leave their hideouts in Iraq’s north. Turkish authorities continue to discuss the next steps in the process, including with their Syrian interlocutors, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Türkiye expects the PKK’s dissolution to include all affiliated groups, including extensions in Iraq and specifically its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

The YPG is located largely around oil-rich regions of northern Syria and is backed by the United States under the guise of driving out Daesh remnants. Initially opposed to Öcalan’s call to disband, the YPG in March signed a deal with Damascus to disband and join Syria’s new state institutions.

Implementation is due by the end of the year, but it was unclear how the YPG’s armed operation would be integrated. Ankara has insisted that the YPG take immediate steps to fulfill the March deal, stressing the need for a “comprehensive government, a single legitimate armed force” for stability in Syria.