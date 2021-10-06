Six Turkish political parties discussed the return to a parliamentary system in a meeting at Parliament Tuesday, according to the legal policies chairperson of the Good Party (IP), Bahadır Erdem.

The meeting, titled “Strengthened the Parliamentary System,” was a third such gathering, according to Erdem, who said it was “extremely productive.”

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Future Party (GP), Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Felicity Party (SP) are taking part in the meetings.

“From now on, we will continue to meet at Parliament rooms around these hours every Tuesday,” Erdem said, adding that they have so far revised the main topics and how long it would take the parties to finalize it.

Erdem noted that all six parties share similar views on common principles and they plan to prepare the most important points among common principles to be presented to party chairpersons.

“All six parties are quite impressed with our work, which will probably last until the new year,” he said, adding that all parties who believe in a strong parliamentary system can join them.

IP revealed its legislative reform proposal, called the "Improved and Strengthened Parliamentary System," in April.

The system includes eight main features: An "impartial president," a "pluralist democracy, participative government and strong Parliament," "separation of powers and strong supervision," "rule of law and independent impartial judiciary," "merit in the state," "human rights and individual freedoms, strong social state, strong civil society, strong youth," "free press and media," as well as "free and fair elections."

In response, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) earlier this month dismissed the possibility of early elections and the opposition’s demand to return to a parliamentary system.

Last week, IP Chairperson Meral Akşener said she would not be running for president but that she would be a candidate for the now-defunct position of prime minister in Turkey in the upcoming 2023 elections.

"I am not a presidential candidate, I am a candidate for prime minister,” Akşener said at an interview on Sunday.

It has been more than four years since Turkey switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the majority of Turkish voters opted to create the new system.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017 referendum with 51.4% of the votes in favor.

The official transition to the new system took place when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the presidential oath of office in Parliament after the June 24, 2018, general elections, during which he won 52.6% of the votes.

The next presidential and general elections are scheduled for 2023.