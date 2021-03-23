Turkey may make a change in the Cabinet in the following days, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Mahir Ünal said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors about the issue.

Speaking to Turkish private broadcaster NTV, Ünal said that Wednesday's AK Party congress will underline the principles of trust and stability for Turkey, adding that officials who will be elected in the congress will work for the country's 2023 vision and targets.

Regarding possible changes in the party organizations and the Cabinet members, he said that the president will make a new arrangement in line with the 2023 targets.

"When the change is discussed, there is inevitably a dynamism in the whole system. There will be a new arrangement for 2023, not only for the party but also for the (president's) team. We will see this in the coming days."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently expressed his confidence in winning the elections in 2023, saying that it will be a year of victory for the People’s Alliance. 2023 will also mark the 100th year of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey.

The AK Party forged an alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the 2018 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance got a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, Erdoğan, also won the election with 52.6% of the votes. The AK Party has consistently denied rumors of early elections, despite the speculation of opposition parties. Turkey is expected to hold presidential elections in June 2023.