Mustafa Nedim Yamalı announced his resignation from the Future Party (GP) led by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu. Rumored to have joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Yamalı issued a brief statement on social media about splitting ways with the GP, where he was one of the founders.

He served as an Ankara lawmaker in the parliamentary group founded by the Felicity Party (SP), which aligned with the GP in the 2023 elections, where the AK Party secured another victory. With his resignation, the SP loses its right to form a parliamentary group as its seats are now below the 20 required to form a group. Having a parliamentary group gives an advantage to small parties to have offices in the parliament and weekly briefings to explain their policies at Parliament.

His resignation comes at a time of rumored departures from the GP and the SP, which recently elected a new chairperson after the lengthy reign of Temel Karamollaoğlu. Davutoğlu himself was reported to have joined his former party, though he denied the claims. Political pundits say more lawmakers from the GP may switch sides to the AK Party, while the GP and the SP, along with the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) are in the early stages of talks to establish an “umbrella party” that would also include lawmakers from the Democrat Party (DP) and the New Welfare Party (YRP).