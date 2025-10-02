The “terror-free Türkiye” initiative must be crowned with a civilian, inclusive constitution, while ensuring no step undermines the memory of martyrs or the trust of their families, legal experts said Thursday.

In his opening remarks at Parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, Lawyers’ Association head Melih Gülseren described the commission’s work as a historic mission.

“It is time to tear down the walls driven between our people and cement our eternal brotherhood. At no stage should steps be taken that would hurt the spirit of our martyrs or disappoint our veterans and their families.”

He further expressed the hope that the process would ultimately culminate in a new, civilian-oriented constitution that encompasses all citizens.

Gülseren also underscored the need to prevent provocations and manipulative actions that could derail the initiative. Stressing the risks posed by incitement in the press and on social media, he argued for potential legislative amendments to ensure accountability.

He even suggested that, to build trust and combat disinformation, state institutions could send Kurdish-language SMS messages to citizens of Kurdish descent, keeping them directly informed about the process.

Serhat Çakmak, co-chair of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), highlighted the issue of “political trials,” noting that while not explicitly recognized in law, such practices have long been acknowledged by society.

“If we are to discuss the impartiality and independence of the judiciary, then we must also put on the table the mentality of exceptional trials associated with political cases,” he said, calling for legislative changes to address the matter.

Çakmak also emphasized reforms related to the use of the mother tongue, education, environmental and mining laws.

His colleague, ÖHD co-Chair Ekin Yeter Moray, stressed that building a “shared future” required more than constitutional texts. She argued for a democratization and reform process rooted in a broad social contract and reflected across many fields of legislation.

Representing the Social Democrat Lawyers Association (SODAD), Deputy Chair Kemal Akkurt said that no one could oppose the goal of a “terror-free Türkiye,” but warned that regional dynamics were often shaped by imperialist interests.

Akkurt underlined that Türkiye should adhere to the principle of “Peace at home, peace in the world” as the foundation for domestic harmony and international security.

Hasan Oymak, president of the Association for Legal Research (HUDER), said: “We believe this commission, established with such broad participation, will solidify the institution of brotherhood at a time when our country faces a historic opportunity.”

He further argued that a genuine commitment to the process required disarmament, with weapons surrendered or destroyed according to a clear timetable, alongside the dissolution of structures linked to terrorist groups.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) when its leader, Devlet Bahçeli, implied that the government should facilitate access to the terrorist group PKK’s jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, so that he could call on the PKK to lay down arms. Bahçeli’s proposal was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier hinted at the initiative with messages of unity between Turks and Kurds.

The PKK has long justified its campaign of terrorism as a fight for the rights of Kurds. Both Bahçeli and Erdoğan have repeatedly said that ending terrorism and maintaining unity were essential for Türkiye’s "home front” in the face of Israeli aggression in the region, pointing to the fact that Israel may target Türkiye next as part of its expansionist policies. Öcalan responded positively to Bahçeli’s call and urged the PKK to lay down arms. In July, the PKK started the disarmament process with a ceremony in northern Iraq. The complete disarmament of the group is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.