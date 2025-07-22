Parliament concluded its third legislative year of the 28th term with the passage of 32 laws, including seven related to international agreements. The legislative year, which commenced on Oct. 1, 2024, ended with 113 General Assembly sessions before Parliament entered recess on July 22, set to reconvene on Oct. 1.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), the year was marked by a series of major legislative changes. Among the most prominent was a law raising the minimum pension to TL 16,881 ($417.63) as of July and increasing holiday bonuses for retirees to TL 4,000. Parliament also adopted significant reforms, including the Climate Law, the Teaching Profession Law, and two wide-ranging judicial reform packages, known to the public as the 9th and 10th judicial packages.

Other major legislative actions included the Cybersecurity Law, amendments to the Law on the Protection of the Value of the Turkish Currency, and new penalties for unauthorized use of emergency lights and crimes involving firearms. The final legislative session saw the adoption of a package amending various health-related laws as well as the ratification of three international agreements.

The annual budget process began with a presentation by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to the Planning and Budget Committee on Oct. 22. It concluded with the General Assembly’s approval of the 2025 Central Government Budget Law and the 2023 Final Account Law on Dec. 21.

In total, 822 draft laws were submitted by lawmakers during the legislative year, and 45 parliamentary resolutions were adopted. These included three presidential mandates authorizing deployments of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) abroad. Additionally, Parliament passed three memoranda from the Office of the Speaker regarding regional crises: the terrorist attack targeting TUSAŞ, the escalation involving Israel and Iran, and Israeli military actions in Syria.

Seven parliamentary inquiry commissions were established during the year. These focused on a diverse range of issues, including artificial intelligence, the prevention of violence and neglect against children, gender-based violence, infant mortality rates, the Kartalkaya hotel fire, frost damage in agriculture, and the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Deputies also filed 13,674 written parliamentary questions addressed to ministers and the parliamentary leadership, of which 6,893 received formal responses.

On June 3, the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Numan Kurtulmuş was reelected as Parliament speaker with 329 votes in the third round of voting. On June 12, the General Assembly also elected deputy speakers and members of the presidency council and standing committees. The newly elected deputy speakers are Bekir Bozdağ from the AK Party, Tekin Bingöl from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Celal Adan from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and Pervin Buldan from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Elections also led to leadership changes in several key parliamentary committees, including the Constitutional Commission, the Digital Media Commission, and the National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Commission.

The legislative year also marked the passing of Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder on May 3, 2025, bringing his parliamentary term to a close.

With a packed legislative agenda behind it, Parliament now prepares to resume its work on Oct. 1, 2025, at the start of the fourth legislative year.