The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a bill ratifying the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for closer military cooperation among the three countries.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was ratified by Parliament with the support of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Lawmakers approved the legislation during a General Assembly session chaired by Deputy Parliament Speaker Celal Adan following debates on the proposed agreement.

The pact establishes a framework for expanding defense and security cooperation among the three countries, covering military training, joint exercises, defense technology development, counterterrorism and logistical assistance.

Under the agreement, the countries will promote joint defense industry projects, including technology transfers, collaborative research and development, weapons production and defense innovation.

The partnership also aims to strengthen military interoperability through personnel exchanges, joint training programs and exercises involving their armed forces.

Intelligence sharing and military support

The agreement provides for closer intelligence cooperation through mutually agreed secure channels, subject to confidentiality and information security requirements.

The three countries will also coordinate efforts to combat terrorism and hold regular consultations on international security challenges.

The pact allows for individual and collective measures based on shared security assessments to protect their national interests.

It also establishes a framework for logistical assistance during peacetime, wartime and emergencies, including the provision of weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other military equipment.

Joint defense committee

A Strategic Political and Defense Committee will be established to oversee the agreement and coordinate cooperation among the three countries.

The committee will comprise foreign ministers, defense ministers and chiefs of general staff, with meetings generally scheduled twice a year. The frequency may be adjusted to once annually if the countries' leaders deem it necessary.

A permanent secretariat will be established in Saudi Arabia to support the committee's activities.

The secretariat will be headed by a secretary-general appointed on a rotating three-year basis among the founding members, with Pakistan providing the first officeholder.

The agreement also allows other countries to join, subject to the approval of the existing parties and procedures to be determined jointly.

Indefinite duration

The agreement will enter into force once all three countries complete their domestic ratification procedures and the final instrument of ratification is deposited with the committee's secretariat.

It will remain in effect indefinitely, although any participating country may withdraw after 10 years by providing at least three months' written notice through diplomatic channels.

Withdrawal or termination will not affect previously agreed projects or ongoing activities, while obligations to protect classified information will remain in force.

The pact also seeks to strengthen coordination among Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in regional and international organizations, encouraging common positions on international issues and closer cooperation on defense and security matters.