Türkiye’s Parliament on Monday passed a landmark 12-article law supporting the country’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, following months of political efforts led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was approved with 468 votes in favor and 88 against. A total of 562 lawmakers took part in the vote, with six abstentions.

The legislation cleared the General Assembly after lawmakers completed deliberations on all 12 articles. It had previously been approved by Parliament’s Justice Committee following a marathon session lasting over 17 hours.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran hailed the law’s passage as an important demonstration of the political resolve behind Türkiye’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative.

Duran said the historic step would further strengthen national unity and solidarity and contribute to Türkiye’s goal of permanently eliminating terrorism and moving toward a safer future.

He thanked lawmakers, political parties and others involved throughout the legislative process, saying the measure adopted under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership should become a lasting achievement for future generations.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, meanwhile, described the vote as a “historic achievement,” saying the level of parliamentary consensus was rarely seen even in constitutional votes.

“This success does not belong to a single party; it is a success for all of Türkiye,” Kurtulmuş told reporters after the vote.

Describing the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative as a “Türkiye model” developed without outside mediation, Kurtulmuş said the next stage would focus on the terrorist organization fully laying down its arms and dissolving itself.

He also credited Erdoğan’s political leadership and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli’s support for advancing the process, while thanking political parties and lawmakers for their contributions.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek also welcomed the legislation, saying the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative would help the country leave behind the heavy costs of terrorism and make peace, security and fraternity permanent.

Gürlek said the legislation would further strengthen national unity as Türkiye advances its “Century of Türkiye” vision and thanked Erdoğan, Bahçeli, Kurtulmuş, political parties and lawmakers for their roles in the process.

The vote represents a key parliamentary milestone in the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, which seeks to permanently end terrorism and oversee the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK terrorist group.

Speaking before the final vote, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Efkan Ala said the broad parliamentary backing demonstrated the level of political consensus surrounding the initiative.

Ala said 367 lawmakers had initially signed the legislative proposal, with additional lawmakers adding their support afterward.

He also outlined the expected next stages of the process, saying developments would be monitored by a parliamentary commission after the legislation enters into force.

According to Ala, authorities would verify the surrender of weapons and ammunition as well as the terrorist group’s dissolution on the ground. The findings would then be assessed by the National Security Council (MGK), with subsequent decisions published in the Official Gazette.

“The terrorist organization will be dismantled with all its elements, both at home and abroad, including in Europe,” Ala said.

New Party Chairperson Özgür Özel also announced his party’s support for the legislation during the General Assembly debate, saying it would not stand in the way of efforts to achieve peace.

“We will not stand in the way of peace so that we no longer receive news of martyrs,” Özel said. “We will vote ‘yes’ on this law.”

Özel said political parties had a responsibility to prevent further loss of life and argued that lasting peace ultimately belonged to the Turkish people.

MHP leader Bahçeli was seen applauding Özel’s remarks in Parliament, underscoring the broad political support behind the legislation despite differences among the parties over aspects of the process.

The legislation forms a central component of the broader “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, which has gathered momentum through a series of political and institutional steps aimed at eliminating the PKK’s armed presence and bringing the decadeslong terrorism problem to an end.