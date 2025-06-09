Parliament is returning from Eid recess on Wednesday with a busy agenda, including the election of the 28th term second circuit general assembly presidency board members as well as the negotiation of several bills.

With Numan Kurtulmuş's recent appointment as Parliament speaker, four deputies, as well as secretaries and administrative officers who will serve on the Presidency Board, will be elected, after which bills will be negotiated.

Following this election, the General Assembly will this week discuss the Bill on Amendments to Certain Laws and Legislative Decrees.

According to the bill, in case of deficiency or excess in the rank fulfillment rates of military commands due to various reasons, the waiting periods for ranks can be changed via the president's decisions to meet personnel needs.

The number of foreign academic staff to be assigned by contract in higher education institutions cannot exceed 2% of the number of full academic staff positions.

The legal entity of municipalities and villages in which the residential districts have become closer than 5,000 meters to a municipality of at least 50,000 residents will be abolished and added to the municipality if basic infrastructure services or the general reconstruction order necessitate it.

The rector of the National Defense University will be appointed by the president.

The Trade Ministry will be authorized to establish a circulating capital enterprise.

Moreover, specialized and research committees will also continue to discuss the issues on their agenda.

The Agricultural Frost Research Commission will listen to officials from the Agricultural Board of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects' (TMMOB) Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, as well as academics.

Group meetings of political parties will also be held.

On the other side, the commission researching the Kartalkaya hotel fire in Bolu province, which is nearing its term of duty, will discuss its final report. Prosecutors are seeking lengthy prison terms for 32 suspects over a devastating fire that tore through a luxury ski resort hotel in northern Türkiye, killing 78 people.

The blaze engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel in the early hours of Jan. 21 at the Kartalkaya ski resort, with survivor testimonies and expert analysis revealing widespread safety lapses.

According to the indictment, prosecutors in Bolu are pushing for up to 1,998 years in prison for 13 key defendants – including the hotel’s owner, top executives, Bolu’s deputy mayor, the deputy fire chief and a firefighter – on 78 counts of killing with possible intent.