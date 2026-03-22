Parliament will convene this week after a holiday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, or Ramadan Bayram. A busy agenda awaits the lawmakers, who will discuss economic regulations and vote on international agreements, as well as draft bills.

It will reopen on Tuesday with discussions on economic regulations, particularly on cryptocurrencies. A bill before Parliament proposes a crypto-asset proceeds tax for the sale and transfer of crypto assets provided or mediated by crypto-asset service providers.

A transaction tax of 0.03% will be applied to crypto-asset sales or their fair market value at the time of transfer.

Another proposal by lawmakers suggests corporate tax exemptions for health institutions of privately-run universities be scrapped.

Other draft bills and regulations cover housing for earthquake survivors, betting, military service, real estate and free trade zones. For residential and commercial properties built after the 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, a discount will be applied for lump-sum payments made by Dec. 31, 2026. Debtors will receive a 74% discount on their first home and a 48% discount on their first place of business.

The fee for paid military service will increase by 25%. Additionally, advertising and promotion expenses for all types of games of chance and betting will no longer be considered deductible expenses when determining corporate income. Real estate owned by universities, special-budget administrations, regulatory and supervisory agencies, social security institutions, and affiliated entities or businesses may be included in privatization programs upon the request of the relevant administration.

Income earned by taxpayers operating in free zones from the sale of manufactured goods, whether sold abroad, within the free zone, or to other free zones, will be exempt from income or corporate tax.

Parliament’s General Assembly will review agreements signed between Türkiye and the Libyan Government of National Unity, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Additionally, the Committee on Children Dragged into Crime (a name given to minors involved in crimes) will meet.

Political parties with parliamentary groups will hold meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address lawmakers at his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in the Grand National Assembly on Wednesday.