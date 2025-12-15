Parliament is set to continue legislative work after completing negotiations on the 2026 state budget, with lawmakers expected to pass the so-called 11th Judicial Reform Package before the end of the year, parliamentary sources said on Monday.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), the Parliament will conclude budget talks on Sunday, Dec. 21, and resume sessions on Tuesday, Dec. 23. The first item on the agenda will be a motion to extend Türkiye’s authorization to deploy troops to Libya for an additional 24 months.

Following the vote on the Libya mandate, lawmakers will begin deliberations on the judicial reform bill formally titled Amendments to the Turkish Penal Code and Certain Laws. The bill is expected to be debated during sessions on Dec. 23, 24 and 25, with passage planned before the new year.

The reform package includes provisions allowing certain inmates convicted of crimes committed on or before July 31, 2023, to be transferred from closed prisons to open facilities and from open prisons to supervised release, up to three years earlier. The measure excludes those convicted of terrorism, organized crime, intentional murder against close relatives, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.

The bill also introduces harsher penalties for crimes committed within the framework of criminal organizations, particularly when children are used as instruments. In such cases, penalties for organization leaders would be increased by up to onefold.

Under the proposal, blank-firing guns would be classified as weapons that intentionally endanger public safety, carrying prison sentences of six months to three years.

Penalties for abuse of trust involving motor vehicles would be doubled, while the prison sentence range for negligent injury would be raised.

The bill also contains digital regulations allowing individuals who claim violations of personal rights to seek content removal or access blocking through criminal courts. Internet service providers that fail to comply with court orders could face significant judicial fines.

Separately, unpaid general health insurance premiums dating from before Jan. 1, 2016, along with accrued penalties, would be written off under the proposal.

Turkish officials say the package aims to strengthen public safety, improve judicial efficiency and address long-standing legal and administrative issues.