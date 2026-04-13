Justice Minister Akın Gürlek’s recent remarks on proposed social media regulations have sparked new debates. Experts underline that the suggested system could have a deterrent effect against manipulation through disinformation, reputational attacks, and the use of fake and bot accounts.

“Gürlek’s statement in early April 2026 signals a transformative shift in balancing anonymity and accountability in the digital world,” Ali Murat Kırık, professor at Marmara University and the head of Visual Communication Design department, told to Daily Sabah.

“The proposed system aims to curb manipulation carried out through disinformation, reputational attacks, and fake accounts (bots).”

Speaking at a public program on April 3, 2026, Gürlek announced plans to end anonymity on social media, saying users will be required to log in with their national identification numbers under a forthcoming legal framework.

He said negotiations with social media platforms had concluded with mutual agreement, paving the way for a system that would mandate identity verification for all users in Türkiye.

Under the proposed regulation, social media accounts would be tied to individuals’ official identities, making users legally accountable for their online activity.

“If a person opens an account on social media and commits a crime, there must be consequences,” Gürlek said. “We want social media to have rules and a legal framework. If someone opens an account, they must bear responsibility for it.”

The minister stressed that the measure aims to strengthen the fight against cybercrime, curb disinformation and establish legal responsibility in digital spaces.

Kırık also asserted that the system appears technically feasible, particularly in light of reports that authorities have reached an agreement with social media platforms.

He said the model could function through API integration, allowing platforms to connect with centralized identity verification systems such as Türkiye’s e-Government infrastructure. During account registration, users would verify their identity using national ID numbers along with mobile phone authentication.

“This would establish a direct link between digital accounts and real individuals,” he noted.

While announcing the new social media reform Gürlek also added that anonymous or fake accounts often distort events and contribute to what he described as “trial by social media,” where individuals are judged and condemned online without due process.

“If someone insults others or carries out a smear campaign online, they must face the consequences.”

Gürlek noted that the regulation is expected to be formalized as part of Türkiye’s upcoming 12th Judicial Reform Package, which would provide the legal basis for requiring verified identities on social media platforms.

Kırık also argued that the platform compliance is another critical dimension of the proposal, pointing to a shift in the stance of major global companies such as such as X and Meta, which previously resisted similar regulatory demands, now appear more open to cooperation.

According to him, this change is largely driven by Türkiye’s recent legal framework, which requires social media companies to maintain local representation and comply with national regulations, increasing pressure on platforms to align with domestic rules.

On the other hand, Mert H. Akgün, a researcher in law and human rights at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), asserted that the misuse of anonymity on social media has become a growing concern, particularly through fake accounts used to shape public opinion or influence political and social developments.

“In some cases, these practices can even undermine individual safety and public order. In that sense, efforts to extend the rule of law and reinforce cyber sovereignty into the digital sphere can be seen as both reasonable and necessary,” he said.

Ensuring that legal norms are effectively applied on social media is essential to maintaining the integrity of the legal order, according to Akgün. “Anonymity should not function as a shield from legal accountability.”

The plan outlines a three-month transition period, with the regulation to be implemented gradually rather than all at once.

Under the proposal, existing users would be required to verify their accounts by linking them to their real identities through secure systems such as Türkiye’s e-Government platform or similar verification tools.

At the end of the transition period, accounts that fail to complete identity verification including those identified as fake or automated would be permanently removed by the platforms.

According to Akgün, while steps such as identity verification may strengthen accountability and security, they must be designed in a way that does not undermine the open and dynamic nature of online public discourse.

“Balancing freedom of expression with the protection of other fundamental rights and public security remains a delicate challenge.”

The regulation also introduces an age requirement, setting a minimum of 15 years to access social media platforms. While children under 15 would be restricted from opening accounts, additional biometric limitations and filtering systems are expected to be applied to users under 18.

Combatting Disinformation

Moreover, Türkiye has been actively working to counter disinformation as it poses a great threat against the peace in public. The Disinformation Combat Center (DMM) was established to address the growing global challenge of misinformation and focus on debunking false claims related to national security, public safety and diplomatic affairs.

“The system could have a strong deterrent effect in combatting disinformation,” Kırık asserted. Reminding that when users know their online activity is directly linked to their real identities and legal responsibilities, they are more likely to act with caution.

“This could lead to a noticeable decrease in the spread of false information and unlawful content.”

Burhanettin Duran, the head of the Directorate of Communications, previously said that the state must play a regulatory and supervisory role by establishing a strong legal framework, while families should raise awareness for themselves and their children. Digital platforms, he added, must assume greater responsibility for content moderation and algorithmic transparency.

“Digital platforms do not only create personal addictions,” Duran said. “They produce consequences that destroy families, weaken social relationships and, in some cases, cost individuals their lives. We cannot abandon the digital world, but we must manage it. Control has to remain in our hands."

Meanwhile, Akgün stated that the measure could provide meaningful support in the fight against disinformation, but caution that it is not a standalone solution, saying that the problem extends beyond anonymous individuals, pointing to more complex dynamics such as coordinated networks, automated bot systems, engagement-driven platform business models and algorithmic amplification.

“Introducing real-name requirements may reduce certain types of fake accounts, but it does not automatically dismantle the broader ecosystem through which disinformation operates, Akgün agrued, “For that reason, combating disinformation requires an integrated and multi-layered approach.”

He indicated that rather than concentrating exclusively on monitoring users, priority should be given to placing platforms themselves under effective legal oversight.

“Mechanisms such as enhanced transparency obligations, independent oversight structures, and a graduated system of sanctions can create more sustainable and systemic solutions to the problem of disinformation.”