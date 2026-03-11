Directorate of Communications head Burhanettin Duran met with reporters and Ankara-based media representatives at an iftar dinner on Tuesday in the capital, emphasizing the importance of accurate and verified information at a time of growing global instability.

In a post shared on social media, Duran said he was pleased to meet with members of the press and highlighted the role of the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications in managing the country’s communication agenda.

“As the Directorate of Communications, we are responsible for addressing many issues within Türkiye’s communication agenda,” Duran said. “This is both a state responsibility and, in many ways, a broader public responsibility that concerns us all.”

He added that the institution aims to maintain strong communication with journalists and keep its channels open to the media.

While carrying out its duties, Duran noted the directorate seeks to remain in close contact with members of the press and maintain transparent and effective communication.

Duran also underscored the growing importance of reliable information as the world faces increasing political and security challenges.

“At a time when the world is becoming more fragile and prone to crises, the importance of accurate and verified information has never been greater,” he remarked.

He warned that even small mistakes in reporting during periods of crisis could lead to major misunderstandings and serious consequences.

Duran said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye is managing an intense agenda ranging from diplomacy and security to economic policies and regional and global peace initiatives.

According to Duran, Türkiye’s expanding influence in global affairs requires a stronger, more coordinated and effective communication strategy.

He also emphasized the importance of combating disinformation, saying it is no longer solely a media issue but also a matter affecting democracy, security and social stability.

“The aim of the Directorate of Communications is to convey the policies and activities of our state accurately, quickly and reliably to both our citizens and the international community,” Duran said.