The presidential decree on the establishment of the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in recent months to address the problems and issues faced by Alevi citizens in Türkiye, was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

According to the presidential decree published with the signature of Erdoğan, "research of Alevi-Bektashi culture and conducting business and operations related to cemevis" has been added to the duties and authorities of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

While the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency was established within the ministry, it was stated in the decree that the presidency was responsible for tasks such as carrying out studies to determine the cemevis and their needs, coordinating the effective and efficient execution of the services in the cemevi, organizing national and international events on Alevi-Bektashism, and conducting educational and cultural activities.

In addition, it was reported that an advisory board consisting of the chairperson and 11 members would be established to evaluate the work of the presidency in its field of duty and to report its recommendations. The president will elect the members of the advisory board for a period of three years from those who have distinguished themselves on the path of Alevi-Bektashism.

Besides, it was announced in the decree that there will be a staff of 53 people with titles such as president, vice president, head of the department, data preparation and control operator, programmer, secretary, driver, translator, sociologist, psychologist and graphic designer for the Cemevi Presidency.

The government has taken action to address the needs of the community. Under the coordination of the Interior and Culture and Tourism Ministries, all 1,585 cemevis in the country were visited by officials.

As a result of the visits, officials came across 8,740 demands and have already responded to 5,600 of them.

Both ministries have also sped up work to address other demands of Alevi citizens.

Alevis, who make up the second-largest religious community in the country with approximately 20 million followers, have a list of concerns about various issues, including the public recognition of their identity, the legal status of cemevis and funding, as well as the prerogative for Alevi students to be excluded from compulsory religion classes in elementary and high schools.

The cemevis are currently regarded as foundations under the Interior and Culture and Tourism Ministries, rather than recognized as houses of worship, which would legally entitle them to receive state funding like mosques, churches and synagogues of recognized religious minorities in the country. Some 80% to 90% of all cemevis in the country were built during the successive ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments since 2002.

The Alevi faith is defined as a combination of Shiite Islam, the Bektashi Sufi order and Anatolian folk culture, rather than a separate religion.