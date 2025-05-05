An omnibus bill set to be voted on by Parliament in the coming weeks will increase prison terms for traffic road rage brawls and celebratory gunfire, two occasions that sometimes turn fatal and happen almost daily across the country.

The first “judicial package” of Türkiye’s ambitious Judicial Reform Strategy Document is part of efforts to end the perception of impunity. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is currently putting the final touches on the bill that will amend the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) for better public security and an effective fight against crime.

The bill particularly aims to increase prison terms for crimes of deliberate injury and reckless injury. The minimum term for deliberate injury and reckless injury will be six and four months in prison, respectively.

It also seeks to address unruly behavior in traffic, a problem plaguing especially big cities where motorists often engage in brawls when one overtakes another and endangering the lives of each other. The bill will redefine the TCK’s Article 223 as “prevention and hijacking of transportation vehicles,” a more fitting description for brawls where angry motorists or passengers are often shot on video blocking the vehicles they attacked. Those involved in blocking vehicles will face prison terms of up to three years under the proposed bill. The bill also brings prison terms up to 10 years for those attempting to hijack or block the movement of aerial transportation vehicles.

For those firing shots in residential areas, the bill brings more prison terms. The minimum prison term for those involved in the crime will be one year. Firing blank cartridges in residential areas will also be subject to prison terms. In case of celebratory gunfire, prison terms will be increased. Celebratory gunfire, where sometimes dozens of people fire in the air at the same time, is quite popular at ceremonies such as weddings.

In addition, those driving under the influence may be punished with prison terms of up to two years under the new bill.

In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the Judicial Reform Strategy Document covering the years between 2025 and 2029, which includes five goals, 45 targets and 264 activities.

The document for reform strategy has been prepared with the vision for a predictable justice system that will not be delayed and is based on the supremacy of the law, the Justice Ministry said in a statement in January. The reform outlines principles that include strengthening the corporate structure and the human resources capacity, restructuring processes, increasing the effectiveness of the penal justice system and the legal and administrative trial processes, and making access to justice easier. “With this document, we aim to increase faith in justice, ensure citizens benefit from legal services in the fairest and most effective way, their fundamental rights and freedoms are protected and the perception of impunity is eliminated,” the ministry said, stressing that a more reliable and accessible justice system would emerge.

Türkiye unveiled the first of its legal reform strategy documents in 2009, followed by a second in 2015 and a third in 2019.