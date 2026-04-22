Türkiye is preparing a sweeping overhaul of social media regulations that would require users to verify their identities through the e-Government (e-Devlet) system before accessing major platforms, in a move officials say will increase transparency and curb online crime, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said.

The minister said the draft legislation, described by authorities as a world first, would apply to platforms with more than 1 million daily users in Türkiye, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X.

Speaking to Abdurrahman Şimşek and Halit Turan of Sabah newspaper, Gürlek said the regulation aims to create a safer and more accountable digital environment by preventing users from hiding behind anonymity.

“Digital chaos is growing, and this regulation has become a necessity,” he noted, pointing to the rise of disinformation, online fraud, illegal betting and cyberbullying.

Under the proposed system, users opening accounts on social media platforms would be redirected to the e-Government portal, where their identities would be verified. Instead of sharing personal data directly with the platforms, the system would generate a unique, user-specific digital key confirming the verification.

Authorities say personal identity information would not be transferred to social media companies but would be stored by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

Officials said the draft was prepared in coordination with multiple institutions, including the communications directorate, BTK authority and cybersecurity bodies, and has already been presented to the Cabinet.

The rollout is expected to take place over a nine-month period. In the first phase, regulations and technical infrastructure will be developed. Platforms will then be required to integrate the system, followed by a final phase in which existing users must comply with the new verification rules.

Authorities say companies that fail to meet the requirements could face escalating penalties, including administrative fines of up to 3% of their global turnover, advertising bans and bandwidth restrictions ranging from 50% to 90%.

Platforms may also be required to provide verified identity information of users involved in criminal investigations within 30 days upon request from judicial authorities.

The government says the system is designed to prevent the proliferation of fake and bot accounts and ensure that only real individuals can register on social media platforms.

Officials note that similar identity verification mechanisms are already used in certain online services in Türkiye, such as e-commerce platforms.

Parliament to take steps

Nazım Elmas, head of Parliament’s Digital Platforms Commission, said companies that fail to cooperate with state requirements could face additional regulatory responses. He added that the broader legislative package also includes measures related to digital platforms and social services.

Elmas said the initiative is part of a wider effort to address risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, particularly for children and young users.

“This regulation alone may not solve all problems, but it is an important starting point,” he stressed.

He also noted that content initially presented as harmless such as games and applications can later be redirected toward more problematic areas driven by commercial interests, at times exposing children to harmful situations.