Türkiye plans to introduce new legislation addressing indefinite alimony payments as part of a judicial reform package expected to be presented in October, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year in Ankara, Gürlek said the government was preparing the second part of the 12th Judicial Package, which is expected to contain between 24 and 25 provisions.

“Following the Constitutional Court’s annulment decision, we plan to implement the necessary legal regulations regarding indefinite alimony as part of the package in October,” Gürlek noted.

In a landmark ruling on June 4, Türkiye’s Constitutional Court annulled a legal provision that allows indefinite alimony payments following divorce, paving the way for a new legal framework on spousal support.

Under Article 175 of Türkiye’s Civil Code, titled “alimony for poverty,” a spouse who is expected to fall into poverty as a result of divorce may seek financial support from the other spouse in proportion to that spouse’s financial means, provided the applicant is not more at fault in the breakdown of the marriage.

The provision explicitly allows such support to be awarded on an indefinite basis, meaning Turkish law does not set a fixed time limit for alimony payments.

The minister said the package would also seek to address problems faced by lawyers and improve the functioning of judicial proceedings.

Gürlek noted that the first part of the 12th Judicial Package had already been enacted and entered into force, adding that the government aimed to bring the second part onto the agenda in October.

The event was also attended by Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) officials, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor, Ankara Bar Association No. 2 President and members of the judiciary.

Gürlek said a strong legal system was essential to achieving Türkiye’s broader development goals and reiterated the government’s commitment to drafting what he described as a civilian, democratic and inclusive constitution.

“As we implement our vision for the ‘Century of Justice,’ we will continue our determination to advance the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights without abandoning our goal of a civilian, democratic and inclusive constitution,” he said.

Turning to international affairs, Gürlek criticized double standards by many Western countries in responding to human rights violations, saying they had undermined confidence in international law.

He said people in Türkiye’s surrounding region had faced displacement, genocide and massacres for decades while international institutions had often failed to respond effectively.

Gürlek argued that international legal principles were increasingly applied differently depending on the interests of powerful states and said Türkiye would continue advocating for the effective implementation of international law.

“The Turkish nation will continue to stand wherever and whenever justice and law are needed.”

Gürlek also stressed the importance of domestic unity, arguing that a stable and cohesive Türkiye would be better positioned to contribute to regional stability, global justice and peace.

“A Türkiye that is strong, peaceful and united within itself will make much greater contributions to humanity’s peace, regional stability and global justice,” he said.

He concluded that justice and legal certainty would remain the strongest foundation for a more powerful Türkiye.