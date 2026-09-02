Türkiye aims to make the current period a “Century of Justice” by accelerating judicial proceedings, improving access to justice and strengthening legal certainty, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Wednesday as the country marked the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Gürlek noted Türkiye’s judicial reform agenda would go beyond legislative changes and focus on improving the speed and effectiveness of the justice system.

“In line with the goals of the Century of Türkiye, we want to make this period the ‘Century of Justice,’” Gürlek underlined.

He said the initiative was not merely a slogan but represented a vision in which citizens could obtain their rights more quickly, trials were concluded within reasonable periods and access to justice was made easier.

Gürlek also highlighted the “Alo Adalet 135” hotline, which was launched on Sept. 1 as a pilot program at courthouses in Ankara’s western district, Izmir and Kayseri.

The service allows citizens, particularly those involved in lengthy court cases and investigations, to submit their concerns directly to relevant judicial authorities. Gürlek said the hotline would be expanded to courthouses across Türkiye in October.

The government is also using Judicial Services Efficiency Offices to identify the causes of lengthy investigations and trials at an early stage, monitor target completion times and strengthen the administrative and technical capacity of the judiciary, he said.

Unsolved crimes, corruption

Gürlek reminded that authorities were also reviewing previously unsolved crimes using modern technology and forensic capabilities.

“Significant progress has been made in solving many previously unsolved cases,” he said, adding that the passage of time did not diminish the importance of establishing the truth.

The minister said authorities would continue efforts against drug trafficking, illegal betting, online gambling, organized crime, money laundering and digital offenses while ensuring investigations remained based on law and concrete evidence.

He also stressed that allegations of corruption involving public resources or authority should be thoroughly investigated regardless of where the evidence leads.

“We believe that every allegation of corruption that damages public conscience must be addressed within the law, meticulously and on the basis of concrete evidence,” Gürlek said.

He added that the state was not opposed to religious groups, national organizations or social initiatives serving the public interest, but would act against individuals or organizations that exploit social values, abuse public trust or use legal loopholes to obtain unlawful benefits.

The minister remarked that protecting innocent people was as fundamental to justice as punishing offenders and stressed that authorities must remain within the boundaries of the law even when combating the most serious crimes.

Referring to Türkiye’s “Terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Gürlek said the process was important for strengthening social peace and national unity, adding that the fundamental principles of the rule of law would not be compromised.