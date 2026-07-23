Türkiye's Parliament approved the first seven articles of a legislative package on Thursday that introduces stricter rules for novice drivers, including the cancellation of licenses for repeated traffic violations during a two-year probationary period.

The amendments to the Highway Traffic Law were adopted as part of a broader bill that also includes provisions to increase the minimum pension. The changes were introduced following a ruling by Türkiye's Constitutional Court requiring revisions to the existing legislation.

Under the new rules, individuals obtaining a driver's license for the first time, as well as motorists whose licenses have previously been revoked and later reinstated, will be classified as probationary drivers for two years from the date their license is issued.

During this period, a probationary license will be revoked if the driver commits any offense that results in the temporary suspension of a driver's license, accumulates more than 75 penalty points, or is found driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 0.20 promille, regardless of vehicle type.

The legislation also provides for the cancellation of a probationary license if the driver commits any of three key traffic violations three times during the probation period. These include failing to comply with turning rules, failing to yield to pedestrians at designated crossings and violating mandatory seat belt or other protective equipment requirements for drivers and passengers.

Drivers whose probationary licenses are revoked must complete the licensing process again. They must re-enroll in a certified driving course, pass the required examinations and obtain a new driver certificate before reapplying for a license.

Applicants will also be required to undergo a psychotechnical assessment and psychiatric evaluation demonstrating they are fit to drive, pay all outstanding traffic fines, and complete any mandatory waiting period associated with previous suspensions or revocations.

At the beginning of this year, Parliament approved a comprehensive amendment to the Highway Traffic Law, significantly increasing penalties for dangerous driving, in a move officials say is aimed at cutting road deaths by half.

The law imposes a TL 140,000 (approximately $4,375) fine on drivers who alter license plates to make them unreadable, along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Failing to yield to vehicles with the right of way carries a TL 15,000 fine.

Running a red light six times in one year will result in permanent revocation of a driver’s license. Drivers who cause accidents by running red lights will face a 60-day suspension and must undergo a psychotechnical evaluation before regaining their licenses.