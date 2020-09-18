Turkey's reconstruction activities in the liberated provinces of northern Syria continue to pay off as a hospital in Tal Abyad, once burned down by YPG/PKK terrorists, now serves some 800 patients per day.

Amid the launch of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring back on Oct. 9, 2019, terrorists occupying Tal Abyad started to flee the city intending to leave wreckage in their wake. To this end, they burned down the city's only hospital, which they had been using as a military base. They also damaged medical equipment within the facility, rendering much unusable.

After the liberation of the city from the terrorists, reconstruction began on the hospital on behalf of the Turkish Health Ministry, while the medical equipment was replaced with the new installments. Since local residents, once forcibly displaced by the terrorists, have started to return to their hometown, demands on the hospital have started to grow, with the number of patients rising every day.

Expressing gratitude for the hospital's reconstruction, Syrians have stated that it has been a great relief to have such a facility in the city after years of suffering and being forced to go to hospitals in other cities for even the most basic medical procedures.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA), some residents have also reiterated that the terrorists, while using the hospital as a military base, also gave privilege to their supporters, allowing them treatment while others were banned from such "luxuries."

Officials at the hospital also stated that the facility was now capable of providing all kinds of treatment to hundreds of patients at once, adding that in the upcoming period further improvements would be made to the hospital, especially in terms of the variety of medical equipment available.

Turkey continues to repair damage caused by the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian affiliates in northern Syria.

Tal Abyad is populated mostly by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the YPG took control of the city with the support of the U.S.

Tal Abyad was later cleared of terrorists as part of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13. 2019. Since then, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).