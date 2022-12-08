Greece is conducting exploration contracts in a disputed area in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Libyan Foreign Ministry notified on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry decried Greece's "irresponsible behavior" by striking a deal with international companies to start research and exploration for oil and gas in the Libyan-Greek maritime borders.

The ministry said it had verified reports regarding Greece's contract with international companies and the Sanko Swift ship, which specializes in research and surveying in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Greece is conducting exploration contracts in a disputed area in the south and southwest of the islands of Crete," the ministry said, vowing to take legal and diplomatic measures to defend Libya's rights and sovereignty in its maritime areas.

Greece opposes a 2019 maritime boundaries agreement the Tripoli government signed with Türkiye, which was later registered by the U.N.

In October 2023, Libya and Türkiye signed a preliminary agreement for energy exploration.