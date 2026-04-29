Military personnel from Libya’s eastern and western forces are taking part in the EFES-2026 Combined Joint Exercise in Türkiye for the first time under the same drill, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said 331 personnel from eastern Libya and 177 from western Libya are participating in the exercise, describing their joint presence as a significant development for efforts toward a “One and Unified Libya.”

EFES-2026, coordinated by Türkiye’s Aegean Army Command, is designed to demonstrate the Turkish Armed Forces’ planning, coordination and joint operation capabilities while strengthening military cooperation with friendly and allied countries, the ministry noted.

The computer-assisted command post phase of the exercise was held from April 11 to 17, with distinguished observer day activities taking place in Istanbul and Izmir. The live phase of the drill is scheduled to run from April 20 to May 21 in Izmir.

The ministry said the exercise reflects Türkiye’s regional security vision and its capacity for international military cooperation. It added that EFES-2026 also highlights the Turkish military’s operational readiness, ability to adapt to modern warfare and use of advanced technology.

Libya’s broad participation was one of the key elements of this year’s exercise, the ministry said, citing the country’s deep historical ties with Türkiye and growing strategic cooperation.

According to the statement, the Libyan naval attack boat LNS Shafak is also taking part in the drill. The ministry said the vessel’s participation was a concrete sign of the willingness of Libya’s eastern and western sides to act together in the field.

The ministry described the development as a step that goes beyond military cooperation, saying it could contribute to strengthening unity, institutional coordination and stability in Libya.

EFES-2026 also demonstrates Türkiye’s ability to act with partners, develop joint responses to crises and contribute to international security, the ministry said.