President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s letter promoting his “terror-free Türkiye” vision has been delivered to several families of fallen security personnel in the southeastern province of Mardin, local officials announced on Thursday.

According to a written statement by Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Artuklu District Branch, AK Party Women’s Branch Chair Kübra Ortaç, accompanied by district Deputy Chair Şeyhmus Ildoğan and board member Zeynep Cemiloğlu, visited the families of martyr watchman Ercan Gültekin and martyr police officer Mehmet Tutakbala.

During the visit, Ortaç delivered Erdoğan’s "terror-free Türkiye" letter to both families on behalf of the president, extending his greetings and conveying solidarity with the relatives of the martyred.

“The struggle for the peace, unity and security of our nation continues with unwavering determination under the vision of a ‘terror-free Türkiye,'" Ortaç said in the statement.

“While delivering our president’s message, we emphasized that we will always stand by the families of our martyrs,” she added.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was suggested by MHP leader Bahçeli last year, in a bid to end more than 40 years of the campaign of terrorism by the PKK.

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy committee aims to hear from diverse segments of society to contribute to the terror-free efforts.

As a first meeting, it hosted Turkish ministers and the intelligence chief. It has continued to hear from families of terror victims and counterterrorism veterans. Families of PKK terrorist group members seeking to reunite with their children were also heard by the committee. Recently, representatives from associations of retired military officers, several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), opinion leaders, think tanks, and, most recently, women's and youth foundations also addressed the committee.

The terror-free initiative highlights national unity and the government’s ongoing efforts to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.