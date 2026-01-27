The trial of an alleged organized crime network accused of orchestrating massive bribery schemes involving municipalities started on Tuesday with 200 defendants, including seven mayors from Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Prosecutors say the network, allegedly led by businessperson Aziz Ihsan Aktas, bribed municipal officials to manipulate public tenders and laundered more than TL 1.17 billion (nearly $25 million) through a web of shell companies between 2021 and 2025.

The case is being heard by Istanbul’s 1st High Criminal Court in a courtroom in Silivri after authorities said the main courthouse lacked sufficient capacity and security for the proceedings. Officials said hearings are expected to last at least one month due to the large number of defendants and the scale of the charges.

Among those on trial are five detained mayors and two suspended mayors from districts governed by the CHP.

In total, 33 of the 200 defendants are currently in custody.

The 579-page indictment, prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accuses Aktas of leading a criminal organization that posed as legitimate companies while laundering illicit funds through nearly 20 firms, including construction and energy companies.

Prosecutors allege the group paid millions of dollars in bribes to secure construction permits, infrastructure contracts and municipal tenders. In the Besiktas district of Istanbul, senior municipal officials allegedly received bribes of up to TL 100 million, with payments delivered in cash by drivers and recorded in secret ledgers.

According to the indictment, after jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was elected in 2019, the group shifted its focus from district municipalities to companies affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), expanding its influence within the city’s public contracting system.

One of the key witnesses, Ozan Iş, a former deputy mayor of Beşiktaş, told investigators that former Mayor Riza Akpolat and his deputy received $50 million in bribes in exchange for approving construction licenses and business permits.

Prosecutors also allege that Utku Caner Caykara, mayor of Avcılar, received TL 5.5 million in cash and vehicle support for election campaigns, while Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin was paid $1 million in return for awarding contracts to firms linked to the group. Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar is accused of receiving $300,000 in cash and of transferring two properties at inflated prices to a relative of Aktaş.

Another defendant, Emirhan Akçadağ, former chief aide to Akpolat, told investigators that nearly TL 58 million in bribes was distributed to journalists under the label of “public relations,” while an additional TL 120 million (approximately $3M) was allegedly used to cover travel and hotel expenses for delegates attending a party convention.

Aktas was arrested in January but later released under house arrest after cooperating with authorities under Türkiye’s remorse law. His judicial restrictions were lifted in August. Prosecutors are seeking up to 704 years in prison for him on charges including “forming a criminal organization, bribery, bid rigging, money laundering and document forgery.”

Former Beşiktaş Mayor Akpolat faces up to 337 years in prison on multiple charges, including bribery and fraud.

Several other mayors face potential sentences ranging from nine to 18 years.

Senior CHP officials attended the opening hearing in a show of support. Former party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said the party would not shield anyone accused of corruption.

“These friends should clear their names and return to duty,” he said previously.

During the trial, the presiding judge warned spectators to maintain order in the courtroom, saying the hearing would continue without an audience if chanting or verbal disruptions occurred.

The trial is expected to continue through February under heavy security.

In March 2025, anti-bribery and counterterrorism operations were launched against the IBB, led by CHP Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. Prosecutors said the investigation uncovered systemic bribery schemes, with municipal tenders allegedly steered to favored companies in exchange for kickbacks.

Dozens of municipal officials and CHP district mayors were rounded up in simultaneous raids.