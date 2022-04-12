The Embassy of Mexico in Ankara and the Center for Latin American Studies of the University of Ankara (LAMER) on Tuesday held an event to present the first edition of the Turkish version of the book the "New Compact History of Mexico" ("Meksika'nın Yeni Kısa Tarihi" in Turkish).

First published in 1973, the "Compact History of Mexico" was created with the aim of providing the minimum dose of historical knowledge required by any Mexican of that time. It was considered that this work reflected the most synthetic and accurate vision of Mexico’s past at the time of its first publication, the embassy stated, while the current version of this work is completely new and, in it, perspectives and explanations that allow a basic and enjoyable knowledge of the history of Mexico can be found.

In his remarks, Mexico’s Ambassador to Turkey Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez underscored that the “New Compact History of Mexico” has always been presented as the primary approach of Mexico to the world, being translated into 15 languages, and assured that the book will represent an opportunity for the Turkish public to know more about the history of Mexico, strengthening the cultural and social bonds between the countries.

He also mentioned that the publication of this book would hopefully promote greater collaboration between the Turkish and Mexican academic sectors on historical issues.

The event was attended by several ambassadors as well as members of the press, the rector of the University of Ankara professor Necdet Ünüvar, and professor Mehmet Necati Kutlu, director of LAMER. The event also showcased a virtual message by Silvia Giorguli, president of the College of Mexico.

Mexico is a key partner for Turkey in the Latin America region, Levent Gümrükçü, the director general of the Americas in the Foreign Ministry said, speaking at the event in the capital Ankara.

“We have an excellent political relationship, we have great economic potential and a relationship seeing eye-to-eye in many of the international issues both in the G-20 and United Nations,” Gümrükçü pointed out.

“Being as important as our political and economic relationship, our people have so many commonalities despite thousands of miles,” he added, indicating that both countries are cradles of civilizations.

He added that the book will help Turkish people better understand Mexico and its culture.