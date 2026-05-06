Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will launch its congress process on May 19 in Samsun’s Ilkadım district, linking the event symbolically to the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s arrival in the Black Sea city that marked the beginning of country’s War of Independence.

MHP Deputy Chairperson Semih Yalçın announced the decision in a written statement on Tuesday, saying the date and location were chosen to reflect both the spirit of the national struggle and the party’s political vision of a “terror-free Türkiye.”

“The First Step Congress coinciding with the 107th anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun carries symbolic significance,” Yalçın said. “Samsun's Ilkadım represents the spirit of the National Struggle, the reflex that gives life to the idea of a terror-free Türkiye, and the determination for national survival embodied by the nationalist movement.”

The congress process follows a decision made during the party’s Central Executive Board meeting on April 27, with local congresses officially beginning on May 7 ahead of the party’s grand congress scheduled for March 7, 2027.

Yalçın described the phrase “first step” as a historic concept associated with freedom, independence and national unity, referring to Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun on May 19, 1919, to organize resistance against occupying forces following World War I.

He said the MHP frequently uses concepts rooted in Turkish history to strengthen political dialogue and public engagement.

Yalçın also linked the congress theme to MHP leader Devlet Bahceli’s recent calls for a “Terror-Free Türkiye,” describing the initiative as a major political step aimed at reinforcing national unity amid growing regional instability and security threats.

“In a period when terrorism has been used as a political tool and external threats against Türkiye’s national survival are increasing, Devlet Bahçeli’s call for a terror-free Türkiye is a massive first step toward national consensus,” he said.

The senior MHP official argued that recent developments across the Middle East have validated the party’s emphasis on strengthening the nation-state structure.

“As the MHP, we see a strong nation-state structure not only for Türkiye but also for all threatened regional states as an antidote to colonialism,” Yalçın said.

He added that preserving the state structures of countries such as Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon was also vital for Türkiye’s own security.

The MHP is part of Türkiye’s ruling alliance alongside the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and has played a central role in nationalist and security-focused political discourse in recent years.