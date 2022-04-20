Migrants and refugees in Turkey will voluntarily return to their countries once peace is established, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

Erdoğan's remarks came amid an ongoing debate about whether to allow Syrian migrants and refugees in Turkey to visit their country during the upcoming Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holidays. The migrants have been briefly visiting their families and relatives in areas liberated from terrorists during the holidays and returned back to Turkey. But this year, a debate emerged as Turkey deals with an influx of migrants from more conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli said he thinks Syrians returning to their homes during the holidays should not return.

"Irregular migration is an unnamed invasion. Those detained must be immediately sent back," the MHP leader said, adding that if the Syrians are able to visit their homes for the holidays, then there is no reason for them to come back to Turkey.

Earlier this week, the president said Turkey has been "temporarily hosting" around 5 million migrants, including 3.5 million Syrians.

"We are striving to ensure that our Syrian brothers and sisters are able to voluntarily and honorably return to their homes, although we have been left alone," the president said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said some 500,000 Syrians have returned to their homes after the areas were liberated by the Turkish military. Turkey also prevented the illegal entry of 2,5 irregular migrants and repatriated 330,000 irregular migrants in line with international agreements and rules. He added that around 700,000 irregular migrants went to European countries from Turkey in the past five years.

Regarding restrictions on Ramadan Bayram visits, Soylu said Turkey has the prerogative to restrict them.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Tuesday that his party will send Syrian migrants to their countries and they will "voluntarily" leave.

“They will come to visit Turkey as tourists,” he said, adding that his party would mend ties with the Assad regime to facilitate their return.

The return of Syrian refugees has been made possible by the safe zones created as a result of Turkey's successful cross-border counterterrorism operations against the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG and Daesh terrorists. The safe zones included the creation of 140 villages and 10 district centers within the 30-40 kilometer deep area in northern Syria, housing 5,000 and 30,000 inhabitants each, respectively.

Following the operations, Turkey has also been involved in efforts to rebuild the towns' infrastructure as well as health and educational institutions. Schools have been renovated, and a hospitals have been built. The activities boosted the number of Syrians returning to their homeland from neighbor countries.