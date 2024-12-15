Neither Ankara nor the people of Syria or the new transition government will allow the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, to act on its own or gain more room in Syria from now on, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said.

Speaking to representatives of the media in the capital, Ankara, Güler said: “Our primary agenda is the dissolution of the PKK/YPG.”

He said that Ankara conveyed the issue to the U.S. and awaits Washington to reevaluate its position.

“The U.S. had a certain stance in Syria, yet the setting has changed,” Güler said. “From now on, everyone has to accept the new reality whether they want it or not.”

The minister pointed out that the opposition has gained control over eastern Deir ez-Zour, rich in oil, cutting the YPG’s main source of income.

“Currently, the PKK/YPG is deprived of this income. Already, following the terrorist attack on TUSAŞ, the facilities in Syria’s north resourcing the terrorists were shot. The terrorist organization finds itself in a difficult monetary position.”

Around 900 American troops are in eastern Syria, where they partner with YPG forces. But the future of that mission will be thrown into doubt under President-elect Donald Trump, who has long been skeptical about U.S. involvement in Syria.

Güler also said that Türkiye repeatedly told its U.S. counterparts that heavy weapons owned by the terrorist organization must be seized.

“Most of these weapons supplied by the U.S. were used during conflicts or were taken by different groups while some were transferred by the terrorist organization to Iraq’s north. The terrorist organization, which struggles to obtain new members in northern Iraq, is trying to procure members and equipment from Syria,” the minister added.

Türkiye has often called on its NATO ally to cease cooperation with the YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh. Güler said that Ankara offered to assign three commando brigades for the fight against Daesh. “We even conveyed that we could shoulder the control of the Al-Hol camp, which hosts tens of thousands of Daesh terrorists and their families. Still, our U.S. allies remained silent and cooperated with the PKK/YPG pretending to fight Daesh.”

The minister also pointed to the recent statements of Ferhat Abdi Şahin, one of the YPG’s ringleaders, which said that the YPG is trying to reach a deal with the new Syrian government. “This message shows that the terrorist organization is searching for a way to work out its salvation in the new period,” Güler added.

“In the new chapter, the PKK/YPG in Syria will be dissolved sooner or later,” he underlined. “This is the aim of the Syrian administration. Terrorist members coming from outside Syria will leave the country. Those that are Syrian will leave arms.”

The YPG is the U.S.' primary anti-Daesh partner in Syria, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Türkiye. Washington's support for the YPG has greatly exacerbated tensions between the two NATO allies.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler is seen with Daily Sabah's Dilara Aslan at the ministry in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Dec.14, 2024 (Courtesy of the ministry) Potential military deal

Ankara has been a major player in Syria's conflict, having secured the northwest and maintaining a working relationship with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the offensive that brought down Assad.

Assad has fled Syria, closing an era in which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed and capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Underlining that the Assad regime has denied talks with Türkiye prior to the HTS-led operation, Güler said that from now on, “Ankara is ready to support the new government to reach a new constitution, hold free elections, ensure complete normalization and a secure environment.”

He also mentioned that “Türkiye had no part previously or at any other stage of the operation.”

Güler highlighted that Türkiye may sign a military agreement with the new Syrian government.

Ankara already boasts military framework agreements with 89 countries as well as military training cooperation agreements with 65 countries while working on further military deals with dozens of other countries.

The minister also spoke on Russia’s presence in Syria. The ousting of Assad, who along with his late father, former President Hafez Assad, had forged a close alliance with Moscow, has thrown the future of Russia's bases – the Hmeimim air base in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility – into question.

“There is no sign that Russia is completely withdrawing its troops in Syria. I do not believe that they will leave. They will do everything possible to stay. They may bring back some ships for maintenance and change to Russia,” Güler said.

He reminded that the Kremlin has said Russia is in discussions with the new rulers of Syria over the bases.

Güler said Ankara offered Russia support during the withdrawal to their bases. “However, they had no request from us on this issue.”

Güler also denied media reports claiming that Assad fled Syria using Turkish airspace.

‘Fight on terrorism to continue’

Conversely, the minister also emphasized that Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations would continue. Güler said that since the beginning of the year, 2,939 terrorists were eliminated while 99 surrendered.

In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

“Our final goal is to eradicate all terrorist activities throughout our borders with Syria and Iraq that may threaten Türkiye and rid our country’s agenda of the scourge of terrorism.”