A witness in an investigation into an alleged plot targeting the wife of Türkiye's justice minister told prosecutors that two suspects discussed payment for carrying out the planned attack. The account, which investigators say is consistent with cash seized during police raids, emerged after two suspects were arrested pending trial, according to a report by Sabah newspaper.

The investigation, led by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was launched after an anonymous complaint was submitted through Türkiye's Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), authorities said.

Prosecutors allege that suspects Uğur Yılmaz and Yavuz Canbaşı were preparing a "high-profile action" targeting Elif Gülşah Gürlek, the wife of Justice Minister Akın Gürlek. The suspects were arrested pending trial.

According to the witness's testimony, the individual overheard several men discussing travel plans abroad while mentioning Elif Gülşah Gürlek by name. The witness said the conversation raised suspicions after recognizing the surname as that of the justice minister and later reported the matter to authorities.

The witness told investigators that Canbaşı was engaged in a video call with a man later identified as Yılmaz. According to the testimony, Canbaşı allegedly requested TL 250,000 (nearly $6,000) for carrying out the planned attack, while Yılmaz allegedly replied: "I'll give you TL 1.5 million after the job is done. The money is ready."

Meanwhile, investigators later seized TL 1.748 million in cash during a search of Yılmaz's residence. The amount has drawn attention because prosecutors say it closely matches the payment allegedly discussed in the witness statement. Overall, police said more than TL 3.2 million in cash and several unlicensed firearms were seized during the operation.

In his police statement, Yılmaz denied any involvement in an alleged assassination plot.

He also denied the allegation that he promised payment for the attack and claimed the cash found at his home came from the sale of a vehicle.

When asked why he refused to provide the password to his mobile phone, Yılmaz reportedly told investigators it contained private photographs of himself and his girlfriend.

Authorities also allege that Yılmaz and Canbaşı recruited individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 on behalf of domestic and international organized crime groups. Investigators claim those recruits were later used to carry out armed attacks and shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing; both suspects remain in custody pending further judicial proceedings.