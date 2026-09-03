New Party Chair Özgür Özel on Thursday dismissed speculation of a political reconciliation with Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, saying their recent handshakes were merely acts of courtesy and that there was “not even a pinhead-sized place” left for Kılıçdaroğlu in his heart.

Özel, speaking in an interview with Sözcü TV, said the encounters were a matter of courtesy and that his political differences with Kılıçdaroğlu remained unchanged.

The two politicians were seen shaking hands twice within a week, first at the funeral ceremony for former CHP senior official and lawmaker Cevdet Selvi at Parliament in Ankara on Aug. 31 and later at a ceremony marking the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year.

The encounters drew attention because relations between the two have remained strained since Özel and his supporters left the CHP and established the New Party following a court ruling that reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu and the party’s previous leadership.

Özel said refusing to shake Kılıçdaroğlu’s hand at a funeral would have been disrespectful to the family.

“Reflecting a political tension onto a funeral would be disrespectful to the funeral and the bereaved family,” Özel noted. “If someone extends his hand, leaving it hanging is something I could never accept.”

He gave a similar explanation for their second encounter at the judicial year ceremony, saying Kılıçdaroğlu approached him and extended his hand in front of other senior officials.

“Not returning a greeting or leaving an extended hand unanswered is simply not in my nature,” Özel said.

But he rejected suggestions that the exchanges indicated an easing of their political dispute.

“There is not even a pinhead-sized place left for Kemal Bey in my heart,” Özel said, accusing Kılıçdaroğlu of dividing and damaging the CHP after returning to its leadership.

“You came and ruined the party. You divided it, expelled our colleagues and removed provincial chairs,” Özel said.

A court ruling in a case concerning alleged irregularities at the CHP’s November 2023 convention declared the congress null and void and reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu and the previous party administration.

Özel and his supporters initially rejected the ruling and said they would remain in the CHP. Following escalating tensions within the party, Özel and 91 lawmakers resigned and established the New Party.

Özel also addressed Türkiye’s ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, saying the process must succeed while avoiding steps that could offend the families of fallen soldiers or veterans.

“Everyone needs to do more than their part,” he said, calling for greater tolerance and an easing of social tensions surrounding the process.

On the other hand, according to a report by the Sabah newspaper, the CHP has accused members of the New Party of taking party property, damaging vehicles and transferring leases on local offices following the split in the main opposition party, with local CHP organizations filing criminal complaints over the allegations.

The accusations follow earlier disputes over control of the CHP’s social media accounts and funds belonging to its parliamentary group after a group of lawmakers and officials left the party to establish the New Party.

According to the CHP, furniture, computers, sound systems, air conditioners and other equipment belonging to its provincial and district organizations remain unaccounted for. Party officials allege that property worth millions of Turkish liras was removed from CHP offices and transferred to newly established New Party provincial and district headquarters.

The CHP has also raised allegations concerning hundreds of party-owned vehicles that had been allocated to local organizations across Türkiye.

Some of the vehicles were allegedly deliberately damaged before being returned or transferred following the party split. The CHP claims sugar was poured into the engines of some vehicles, while others had their undercarriages damaged or electrical cables cut. Batteries were also allegedly removed from several vehicles.

According to the party, individuals who later joined the New Party reached agreements with some property owners to change rental contracts without informing the CHP leadership, effectively transferring control of the premises to the New Party.

Local CHP representatives have filed criminal complaints with prosecutors across Türkiye over the alleged removal and damage of party property, according to party officials.