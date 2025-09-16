As part of the corruption and bribery investigation targeting Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), new testimony from Yakup Öner, a survey engineer previously employed by the IMM, has intensified the investigation. Öner provided prosecutors with a list of 30 prominent businesspeople whom former Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and his inner circle sought to extort money.

Nicknamed "VIP Yakup," Öner is known for his influential role in renovation and demolition disputes of waterfront mansions and luxury villas residing along the Bosporus. In testimony given to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, he reportedly submitted the names of around 30 high-profile figures, including contractors and executives from leading holding companies, who were said to have interacted with the municipality under questionable circumstances.

The prosecutor’s office placed the so-called “VIP list” under scrutiny. Investigators are examining phone records and communication data to determine the contacts with Imamoğlu or other members of the municipal administration.

According to Öner, major zoning and renovation decisions related to Bosporus properties were directed by Fatih Keleş, head of the IMM Sports Club. He testified: “At the top of the Bosporus zoning structure was Fatih Keleş, who was aware of everything taking place. The real guiding and decision-making figures were him and Ekrem Imamoğlu.”

In the statements reported by the case file, Imamoğlu and his team sought to pressure Bosporus mansion owners, major building proprietors and shopping mall bosses to generate funds for a presidential election campaign.

It was alleged that Imamoğlu instructed his team to report illegal additions to such properties, approach the owners and say, “We can fix this issue for you,” securing contributions to the fund.

After Öner transferred from Beylikdüzü to IMM, he was found in 2021 to have purchased two luxury SUVs and a Range Rover, as well as a duplex apartment in Sarıyer for his wife.

Öner was initially detained in connection with the probe but was released last week after cooperating with prosecutors.