The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing to hold its 8th Grand Congress on Feb. 23, 2025, in Ankara. This event is expected to be a defining moment for the party as it seeks to refresh its leadership and strategy following last year's elections and broader political challenges.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to announce a new reform package, which will include topics ranging from green transformation to legal arrangements, as hinted at previously by AK Party Deputy Chair Efkan Ala. The package will touch upon several critical fields in Turkish bureaucracy and much-needed economic areas. Anticipated legal steps for the Kurdish population as part of the ongoing process, however, are envisioned to be part of another future reform package. The slogan of the grand congress, meanwhile, will be “AK in its name, future in its light.”

Ankara has recently launched a new process to eradicate the threat of the PKK against Türkiye, aiming to lead the terrorist group to finally end its campaign against the country. To this aim, busy meetings have taken place among several parties, including the AK Party’s nationalist ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), and the the PKK terrorist group’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan. The course of events will be determined by the call of Öcalan, which is expected to happen soon.

The congress comes at a time when the AK Party is reassessing its political trajectory, particularly after facing increased competition in past elections. Erdoğan, who has led the party since its founding in 2001, is expected to introduce key changes to the party’s structure and leadership, aiming to adapt to shifting voter expectations and political dynamics.

The task for change was a pledge given by the president after the AK Party suffered significant losses in local elections last year, losing many important provinces and former AK Party strongholds to the main opposition CHP.

In the months leading up to the congress, the party has undergone significant internal restructuring. Many provincial and district chairs have been replaced, with an emphasis on bringing in younger figures and increasing female representation in leadership roles. The congress is expected to finalize further changes, including adjustments to the party’s Central Administration Board (MYK) and Central Executive Committee and Central Decision Board (MKYK). There is also speculation about possible Cabinet reshuffles, but at a later date. AK Party Deputy Chairperson Erkan Kandemir said last month that 75% of provincial heads have been changed. The new cadres will prepare the party for the 2028 elections – if the polls are not drawn forth for early elections.

One of the key focuses of the congress will be redefining the party’s messaging and policies to align with the current socioeconomic landscape. The AK Party has been conducting extensive consultations with its grassroots members and local organizations to gauge public sentiment. Additionally, new digital tools, including artificial intelligence-driven analysis, have reportedly been employed to assess voter expectations and concerns.

Leading up to the congress, large-scale meetings have been held across Türkiye, involving party members and supporters to gather insights on the future direction of the party. Last week, the last and 81st provincial congress was held in Istanbul. Cabinet members, deputy chairpersons, central decision-making board members and members of Parliament participated in the provincial and district congresses, while Erdoğan personally attended 29 provincial congresses.

Delegates attending the event will also take part in detailed discussions aimed at shaping the party’s policies for the coming years.

The congress will likely bring structural shifts within the party, with Erdoğan expected to introduce new figures into key positions. The event will serve as a platform to set the party’s road map for 2028, focusing on economic policies, governance reforms and strategies to maintain voter support.

The outcomes of this congress will have a significant impact not only on the AK Party’s internal structure but also on Türkiye.