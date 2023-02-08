More than 7,500 Turkish soldiers have been deployed to the areas affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye’s southern regions, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said late Tuesday, adding that another 1,500 personnel would be added on Wednesday.

Speaking in quake-hit Hatay province, Akar said an air aid bridge was formed after determining the urgency of transferring aid material to the regions.

Akar said that by mobilizing all planes, including A400Ms, the ministry has started the transfer of all personnel and materials to airports not affected by adverse weather conditions.

"So far, 2,600 rescue personnel have been transported to the areas in need with 78 vehicles and other materials. We have started transporting the materials and personnel, especially from the west, to the Incirlik and Gaziantep airports, and to Malatya, which was opened this afternoon after weather conditions allowed,” Akar said.

Saying that the ministry tried to transform Incirlik into a logistics hub, Akar said that 19 helicopters were operating there and this number would increase to 45.

“The opening of Malatya Airport has made our work much easier. We had the opportunity to deliver the aid we made previously from Incirlik by land, directly by air now. Apart from the damage on the Hatay Airport runway, the runways of our other airports are available for landing and take-off,” he added, saying that weather conditions however must be taken into account.

“We are sending our commando battalions, nine battalions in total, to the region from the west. Again, our four battalions in Cyprus will come to the region with the work done today and tomorrow."