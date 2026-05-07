Turkish opposition leader Özgür Özel voiced support Thursday for Türkiye’s domestic defense industry projects, including the Kaan fighter jet program, during a visit to the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), toured exhibition stands featuring some of Türkiye’s flagship defense systems, including the Altay battle tank, Türkiye’s first intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan and unmanned aerial vehicles such as Akinci and TB3.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Özel described the event as a major international gathering connecting global defense buyers with Turkish suppliers and manufacturers.

“We are eagerly waiting for the day Kaan flies with its domestically produced engine, and we fully support it,” Özel said, referring to Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet project led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

Özel also stressed the growing importance of air defense systems in light of recent regional conflicts, citing both the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving Iran.

“The last few years have taught the world many things,” he said. “They showed us how important air defense systems are.”

The CHP leader said Türkiye needed stronger independent defense capabilities, including advanced naval and missile defense systems, arguing that relying solely on NATO or allied military assets would leave the country vulnerable.

“If you have a steel dome protecting Türkiye from missiles fired from Iran, you sleep comfortably,” he noted. “Otherwise, you wait for NATO to intervene or for American naval assets to provide defense missiles.”

During the visit, Özel boarded the domestically produced Gökbey helicopter, tested an air pistol at one of the stands and drove a space exploration vehicle displayed by a university technology club.

Despite his supportive remarks on Turkish defense, Özel recently drew criticism over comments regarding rocket tests conducted by Turkish manufacturer Roketsan in the northern province of Sinop.

Speaking at an event in Sinop, Özel argued that the company’s missile testing activities should be moved elsewhere, saying the tests negatively affected fishing in the Black Sea city.

“Fish are frightened by the missiles,” Özel said, adding that tourists were disturbed by rockets flying overhead and that the noise caused marine life to abandon nesting areas.

The remarks triggered widespread criticism and ridicule on social media, with accusing the opposition leader of undermining Türkiye’s defense industry at a time of heightened regional tensions.