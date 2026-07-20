The former chairperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is rumored to make his final speech at the parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday. Multiple media outlets, particularly those associated with Özgür Özel, claimed he would declare the establishment of the "New Party" during the meeting, which will be broadcast live. He had earlier signaled that he might found the new party by the end of July.

Media reports say the Özel camp has already commissioned logos for the party and designated offices in Ankara. The country's patent authority has also received applications to register the name "New Party," but it remains unclear whether Özel or his associates submitted the application.

Özel was ousted from his post last May after a court ordered the reinstatement of his predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, citing irregularities in a 2023 intraparty vote in which Özel was elected to the top office. Özel has appealed the verdict, and the case is before the Supreme Court of Appeals, although it is not expected to be resolved soon. Last Friday, a court of appeals referred the case to the Supreme Court of Appeals for reassessment. The Supreme Court of Appeals is expected to issue a final verdict soon.

The Anka news agency, which has close links with the CHP, announced that Özel would formally apply to the Interior Ministry on July 27 for the establishment of the party.

Özel is also expected to hold a series of meetings this week regarding the new party. Following the CHP's weekly parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, he will meet with the party's provincial chairpersons who opposed the current administration. On Wednesday, July 22, Özel will chair meetings with members of the CHP's former Party Assembly and Central Executive Board. He is also expected to meet with his party's lawmakers later this week.

Following the establishment of the new party, a large-scale realignment is expected to take place in Parliament. In the initial phase, at least 70 lawmakers are expected to join the new party, though this number is disputed by party sources close to Kılıçdaroğlu. Once the registration process is completed, the party is expected to announce a timetable for forming its leadership and parliamentary group.