A sea of Palestinian flags and the thunderous sound of slogans denouncing Israel's barbaric violence engulfed major streets and squares in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir on Sunday for nationwide rallies in support of Gazans and against the Zionist regime of Israel.

Rallies organized by a coalition of nongovernmental organizations were both display of support for Palestinians and for Global Sumud Flotilla of activists from around the world that sought to break through the blockade earlier this week.

People hold banners in support of Palestine during a rally, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

It is not the first time such massive rallies are held in Türkiye for Palestinians, but Sunday’s events came near the second anniversary of new round of the Palestine-Israel conflict that led to Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and indiscriminate killing of nearly 70,000 people since 2023.

The Turkish state and nation are largely sympathetic toward the Palestinian cause, unlike European countries and the United States where citizens are at odds with their governments for former’s pro-Israeli policies. Türkiye had the most activists on the flotilla, more than 50 peopleö and Ankara actively supported their brave journey to Gaza which ended earlier this week when Israel illegally detained activists in international waters, before torturing and deporting them.

Around same time with rallies, people boarded boats in all seas of Türkiye and several bodies of water in an act of solidarity with Sumud flotilla, which traveled from Spain to Eastern Mediterranean despite constant harassment along the way.

In Ankara, thousands of protesters including elderly and children, convened outside Melike Hatun Mosque for a march to July 15 Kızılay National Will Square at the heart of the capital. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin were among the protesters. The group chanted slogans against Israel and called for unity of Muslims as they waved Palestinian flags.

In the western port city of Izmir, boats sailed in support of the flotilla. On Lake Van in eastern Türkiye, fishing boats, canoes and divers set out with Palestinian flags and banners, cheered on by thousands standing at the lakeside.

A group of boats adorned with Palestinian flags attend an event to support Sumud flotilla,nIzmir, western Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of Palestinian cause and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the past had attended such rallies. Addressing an event on Saturday, Erdoğan said Türkiye was working intensively to stop the genocide in Gaza and has mobilized all its resources in every field, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic contacts, adding that they also made contacts in New York and Washington to this end.

Ankara's aim in diplomacy for Palestine is to ensure that "our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquility, and security as soon as possible," the president said.

At the recent U.N. General Assembly, Türkiye also brought the Gazan children's suffering to global attention with visuals, he highlighted, noting that he discussed it with Trump, as well as steps to be taken for peace.

Erdoğan said his country will continue to do whatever is needed to prevent the death of another innocent person and to bring a smile to the faces of Gaza's children.